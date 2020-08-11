Five myths about the male orgasm

Not only an orgasm is the most pleasant experience during sexual intercourse it also releases sexual tension. But t's surrounded by myths that prevent good sexual health, causing men to not enjoy sex fully, or it creates misconceptions about what it should look like and how to achieve an orgasm. According to Urologist, Jamin Brahmbhatt for Insider, myths can affect sexual enjoyment, dating relationships, and even men's health. These are some of the myths surrounding male orgasm.

1. Men don't fake orgasms.

It is believed that faking orgasms is exclusive for women. However, men can fake the gestures and sounds that occur when they reach the climax, but they cannot simulate the ejaculation.

2. Ejaculating at orgasm

Orgasm in men has been constantly linked to ejaculation. It is the final sign of the climax during sexual intercourse. However, some men can have an orgasm without ejaculating, also known as a dry orgasm. A dry orgasm happens when the ejaculation, is diverted into the bladder instead of released through the urethra. The semen is eliminated later when urinating, and it has no medical explanation.

3. Men can only have one orgasm

Most men have only one orgasm during each sexual act because it's linked to ejaculation, which has a refractory time of minutes and even hours to restart sexual activity.

However, men who can reach orgasm without ejaculation may have more than one orgasm during each act because the refractory time lessens.

4. The size of the penis influences pleasure

There is an idea that the size of the penis influences the pleasure of men or their partners. Men with large penises enjoy sexual intercourse.

According to specialists, a healthy person should have no problem enjoying sex regardless of the size of the penis. On average, the penis is about 9 cm when flaccid, and 13 cm when erect.

5. Premature ejaculation cannot be cured

Premature ejaculation is one of the main problems during sexual intercourse. It causes the man to ejaculate a few minutes after starting sexual activity, or even before, and many believe there is no cure.

This condition can be prevented with the use of delay condoms or drugs that increase the duration of an erection. Premature ejaculation can be a sign of another condition, so it is recommended to see a specialist if you have it.

