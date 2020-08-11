Science still knows little about women's orgasm since studies date back to 1930. The female orgasm is full of myths and images that pornography delivers. It inhibits some women from enjoying their sexuality because they do not have the perfect bodies that appear on screens.

However, what is known so far is that there are different types of orgasms, and to achieve them, we need confidence, security, and peace of mind.

The Clitoral and Vaginal Orgasm Debate

There is a debate on the types of orgasms. In the short film "Le clitoris" mentions that Sigmund Freud affirmed in 1904 that the clitoral orgasm was a purely adolescent phenomenon, mature women should have vaginal orgasms. The clitoris is the only organ that exists for pleasure. The word comes from the Greek Keitoris, and they were the first to identify it, they created the verb kleitoriázein, to caress it.

Helen O'Connell discovered that the clitoris could measure between eight to ten centimeters in length, and its shape can be a Greek "Y," the only thing we know about it is its tip.

The clitoris has approximately 8,000 sensory nerve endings. That's twice as many nerve endings as the penis, and that's why women grow excited and wild if it's adequately stimulated.

The clitoris is penis-like

The clitoris is very similar to the penis. Even in the first two weeks of gestation, it isn't easy to distinguish it.

The clitoris is an equivalent to the penis, except that the urethra does not cross it, so we do not pee there, as men do. Woman's erection is similar to the male one, even the head of the clitoris has the same structure and function as the head of the penis.

Mysteries of the female orgasm

María Fernanda Pereza Gody, a doctor specializing in urology and Sexual Medicine who works at the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona, developed five mysteries.

The first one is an adrenaline rush. It occurs after the arousal phase, when that brain processes sexual stimulation, whether by imagination, sexual games alone or with a partner, and physical stimuli in the genitals or other areas.

Orgasm is different in each woman. It generates a somewhat state of consciousness that is involuntarily accompanied by rhythmic contractions of the striated circumgenital muscles of the pelvis. That includes uterine, anal, and myotonia contractions, points out Alessandra Grazziottin, Italian gynecologist, and specialist in sexual medicine.

The third mystery is the relationship between cultural beliefs with enjoyment. Religious beliefs weigh heavily on women's sexuality.

Religions have historically condemned non-reproductive sex and especially masturbation.

A study from the University of Chicago (1994) found that 79% of women with no religious affiliation had satisfactory orgasmic experiences during masturbation, and 67% of women with religious affiliation did not have orgasms during masturbation. Religion, whatever it may be, is an example of how beliefs affect sexuality.

The fourth mystery is how women can reach an orgasm. It was believed that it should be through the vagina; however, it has been proven that 65% of women need clitoral stimulation to achieve it.

Finally, all women can be multi-orgasmic, reaching the climax several times in a sexual act. Before, it was assumed that only the chosen ones could feel them, but this is not the case. "All women can have several orgasms, several peaks of intensity in the same act. We have shorter refractory periods than men, and our sexual response can be fast," the doctor explains.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes