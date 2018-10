"Miss Universo es para mujeres que nacemos mujeres"; Miss Colombia (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

What would you say to the people who have criticized you and also criticized the pageant because is a women´s pageant? I would like to tell them that I am a woman. I am a Trans* woman and I have the right to be there. So I would tell them to respect it because the Miss Universe´s rules allow me to participate; but not only that.. [The things is that] I am not a man wanting to be a woman; I´ve never been that. I am a woman born under different circumstances and I think that I fit within the diversity spectrum that encompasses being a woman. I would ask them to be more respectful. . . #missuniversespain #angelaponce #donfranciscoteinvita @telemundo @donfranciscotv @missuniverse @orgbemiss