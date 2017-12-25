ACTUAL
Joven drogado es embestido por un tren en el metro
Decidió desafiar a un tren del metro cuando se encontraba bajo los efectos de las drogas y recibió un golpe brutal en la cabeza
la víctima compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen para mostrar el estado físico en que quedó tras sufrir un accidente de tráfico posterior y explicó su versión de los hechos del metro.
"Evidentemente, estaba drogado (los médicos dijeron que fue una mezcla de Xanax y alcohol) y rodeado de personas que podrían haber hecho algo para evitarlo...",
A pesar de todo, el protagonista de esta historia solo se culpa a sí mismo y afirmó que el incidente le hizo abrir los ojos y no volverá a consumir drogas nunca más.
This is not a result of me getting hit by the train, this is from me getting into a car accident 2 weeks prior. My face looks too fucked to post right nowb but If you think this is a laughing matter you're honestly fucked in your head I was clearly on drugs (doctors said this was a mix of Xanax and alcohol) and surrounded by people who could've done something to prevent this... I know I would have done something if I saw someone's life at risk like that... but people would rather pull out their phones and start recording than to simply pull Me back... no one to blame for this but myself but ima leave this post up for you stupid ignorant pieces of shit to make your self look even more so... this was s huge eye open for me I'm never doing drugs again and definitely not going to be thinking of drinking any time soon! And always remember that the negative energy you give off only comes back around to fuck you(or your future Children) in the ass so keep the ignorant comments coming this shit entertaining af you ignorant dummies! And once again, don't do drugs kids! #Hard2Kill
