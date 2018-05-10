ACTUAL
Trump revela donde y cuando se reunirá con Kim Jong-Un (VIDEO)
El presidente americano publicó en Twitter que su anticipada reunión con el líder norcoreano será en Singapur el 12 de junio, donde tendrán su primer encuentro.
The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 de mayo de 2018
