ESTADOS UNIDOS - COREA DEL NORTE

Trump revela donde y cuando se reunirá con Kim Jong-Un (VIDEO)

El presidente americano publicó en Twitter que su anticipada reunión con el líder norcoreano será en Singapur el 12 de junio, donde tendrán su primer encuentro.

REDACCIÓN 10/05/2018 11:24 a.m.



