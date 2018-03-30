ACTUAL
/
MUNDO
NATURALEZA
Tiburón gigante rodea barco de pescador
El hecho sucedió en Florida mientras Kyle Morningstar estaba pescando con sus amigos, cuando fueron acechados por el tiburón.
GREAT WHITE!!!Sorry for the language but check this thing out. 26mi off @ponceinletfl #ponceinlet #greatwhiteshark #omfg #wtfisthat @simradyachting @rticcoolers @salty_crew #saltlife @sharksdaily @nsbinlet @sharealittlesunshine @nature @cnn @msnbc @nbc @nbc6 @flogrown @floridasaltfreak @fwcresearch @centerconsolesonly @bahamaboatworks @seafoxboats @sea_doo_life @seven_marine @mercurymarine @torcheyewear @ocearch @floridasportsmanmagazine @sideeffectscustomwraps @outriggerstikibarandgrille @seafoxboats @mercurymarine HOW ABOUT AN UPGRADE MERCURY!! A verado 250 would be sweet in the next video!!!
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información