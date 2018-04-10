ACTUAL
PARA CONVERSAR
Presentadora de TV descubre que tiene un tubo de cabello en vivo
La presentadora del programa matinal Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway, se percató de su artículo para moldear su cabello una vez que se encontraba en vivo.
Great start this morning - our @kategarraway discovered a rogue roller hidden in her hair - 'I wondered what was itching!' ????We've definitely got that #MondayMorning feeling! pic.twitter.com/4W9839aAaU— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 9 de abril de 2018
