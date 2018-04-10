Presentadora de TV descubre que tiene un tubo de cabello en vivo

La presentadora del programa matinal Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway, se percató de su artículo para moldear su cabello una vez que se encontraba en vivo.

REDACCIÓN 10/04/2018 08:46 a.m.


