"Pensé que grababa mis últimos momento" aterrizaje forzoso en EU (VIDEO)
Un avión de la compañía Southwest tuvo que realizar un aterrizaje forzoso en Filadelfia después de que una turbina explotara.
"We are in the process of transporting customers and crew into the terminal. The aircraft Boeing 737-700 has 143 customers and five crew members on board. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always a top priority," Southwest Airlines says in a statement pic.twitter.com/jIaQ9mQyKi— CBS News (@CBSNews) 17 de abril de 2018
