FILADELFIA

"Pensé que grababa mis últimos momento" aterrizaje forzoso en EU (VIDEO)

Un avión de la compañía Southwest tuvo que realizar un aterrizaje forzoso en Filadelfia después de que una turbina explotara.

REDACCIÓN 18/04/2018 10:50 a.m.


Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información

Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información