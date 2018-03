Se pelea con una cliente, escupe en su comida y es despedida (VIDEO)

bombas molotov 27/03/2018 08:24 a.m.

Fast food employee spits in customer's food in viral video #FACTS MAR. 25, 2018. A #PitaPit employee in #Missoula MT, has been terminated after a #Facebook video showed her #spitting in a customer´s sandwich #FOODNETWORK #FOODANDWINE #EATER #TRUECOOKS #FOODFIGHT #NYC #LAEATS #NYC pic.twitter.com/55PkdhRZtG