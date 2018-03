(IMÁGENES FUERTES) Indigna sacrificio de perros en Vietnam

REDACCIÓN 29/03/2018 02:17 p.m.

#Shocking footage shows truck packed with #dogs arriving to be boiled alive in #Vietnam because of sick belief that meat gets tastier the more they suffer#WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENThttps://t.co/SNgxbS8Cz6 @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/5jbXNRPtrv