Exponen estatua de un perro igual a Trump (VIDEO)

REDACCIÓN 28/12/2017 01:45 p.m.

Welcome the #TrumpDog: A giant dog figure sporting Trump's hairdo and gesture is seen outside a shopping mall in downtown Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi Province, heralding the upcoming Year of the Dog. US President Trump was born in 1946 in the Year of the Dog. pic.twitter.com/SwbIZrKrmN