Video épico: La ola más grande jamás surfeada
El surfista brasileño Rodrigo Koxa rompió el récord de la ola más grande jamás surfeada, con un gigante de 24,38 metros ganó el XXL Biggest Wave Award en Portugal.
After riding this 80-foot wave (!!!), Rodrigo Koxa is now the official world record-holder for the biggest wave ever surfed. pic.twitter.com/lOkOQtrhDC— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 30 de abril de 2018
