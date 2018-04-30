Video épico: La ola más grande jamás surfeada

El surfista brasileño Rodrigo Koxa rompió el récord de la ola más grande jamás surfeada, con un gigante de 24,38 metros ganó el XXL Biggest Wave Award en Portugal.

REDACCIÓN 30/04/2018 12:00 p.m.


