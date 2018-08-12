ACTUAL
Espectáculos
Teen Choice Awards 2018: dónde disfrutar la transmisión en vivo
La famosa premiación se llenará de color con las presentaciones de Lele Pons, Zack Efron actores de Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Deadpool, StrangerTh
Esta noche se llevará a cabo la premiación Teen Choice Awards 2018 vía Fox, Warner Channel y DirecTV, en el recinto multideportivo "The Forum" en Los Ángeles, EU.
Recordemos que este es uno de los eventos más esperados por los fans de la música, series y películas.
Para esta nueva edición de los TCA 2018 se contará con la conducción del rapero y actor, Nick Cannon y la famosa youtuber, Lele Pons.
¿En qué canal puedo ver en vivo los Teen Choice Awards 2018?
La premiación será transmitida este domingo 12 de agosto a través del canal Fox en EU y Europa, mientras que para Latinoamérica se encontrará disponible por Warner Channel.
Zac está noche en los #TeenChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/TcfJIwA8zo— Zac Efron México (@EfronMexico) 13 de agosto de 2018
¿Cómo ver los Teen Choice Awards 2018 gratis o sin cable?
¿No pagas una empresa de TV paga (o cable)? Podrás seguir en vivo en la cuenta oficial de Facebook de Warner Channel o también desde la cuenta de Fox, pero solo será la Red Carpet.
Zac está noche en los #TeenChoiceAwards? ?pic.twitter.com/pVXcs17HQv— Zac Efron México (@EfronMexico) 13 de agosto de 2018
¿A qué hora ver los Teen Choice Awards 2018?
La transmisión comenzará a las 7:00 p.m.
#FOTO | Lauren en la alfombra rosa de los #TeenChoiceAwards Su primer alfombra como solista. (HQ) #LaurenOnTCAs pic.twitter.com/HQa04n6VGV— Lauren Jauregui Argentina (@LMJArgentina) 12 de agosto de 2018
Los artistas que han confirmado su presencia en los Teen Choice Awards 2018, la noche del 12 de agosto son: actores de Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Deadpool, Stranger Things, The Flash, Riverdale, Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, entre otros grandes.
.@olivia_holt has arrived. #TeenChoice #CloakAndDagger pic.twitter.com/mhtIaEAilH— Cloak & Dagger (@CloakAndDagger) 12 de agosto de 2018
El anuncio de los ganadores más esperados son las categorías a "Mejor Fandom", "Mejor Artista Internacional", "Mejor Canción Latina" y "Mejor Artista Latino".
Como "Mejor Fandom" postulan las Army´s, Blinks, CNCOwners, Directiones, Harmonizers y los Swfties.
When #Marvel & #DC connect. Spread love it´s the #Brooklyn way. My fellow BK native ???? @aubreyomari #CloakAndDagger #Arrow @TeenChoiceFOX #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/TkzTG9lzGt— Rick Gonzalez (@officialrickg) 12 de agosto de 2018
Por la categoría "Artista del Año" o "Choice Latin Artist" en los Teen Choice Awards 2018 se encuentran: CNCO, Becky G, Maluma, Daddy Yankee y Luis Fonsi.
Lele Pons se encargará de la conducir los Teen Choice Awards
MÚSICA
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP
Delicate – Taylor Swift
Don't Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
No Excuses – Meghan Trainor
No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande
This Is Me – Keala Settle & "The Greatest Showman" Ensemble
ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA
Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana&Dinah Jane
Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)
Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin
Hey DJ – CNCO, Yandel
Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
GOT7
Super Junior
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
CINE
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Justice League"
"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
"Pacific Rim: Uprising"
"Tomb Raider"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN
"Pantera Negra"
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Rampage"
"Ready Player One"
"Thor: Ragnarok"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
"A Quiet Place"
"Midnight Sun"
"Murder on the Orient Express"
"The Greatest Showman"
"Truth or Dare"
"Wonder"
ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA
"Daddy's Home 2"
"I Feel Pretty"
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
"Love, Simon"
"Overboard"
"Pitch Perfect 3"
ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA
Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Aiden Gillen – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Bill Skarsgård – "It"
Cate Blanchett – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Josh Brolin – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"
ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE PELÍCULA
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Pantera Negra"
Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – "Love, Simon"
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – "It"
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
TELEVISIÓN
ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV
"Empire"
"Famous in Love"
"Riverdale"
"Star"
"The Fosters"
"This is Us"
ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA
"iZombie"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
"Stranger Things"
"Supernatural"
"The 100"
"The Originals"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN
"Arrow"
"Gotham"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
"Supergirl"
"The Flash"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA
"Black-ish"
"Fuller House"
"Jane the Virgin"
"Modern Family"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"The Good Place"
ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO
"Dawson's Creek"
"Friends"
"Gossip Girl"
"One Tree Hill"
"That '70s Show"
"El príncipe del rap"
ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale "
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – "The Flash"
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters"
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow "
OTROS
ELECCIÓN ICONO DEL ESTILO
Blake Lively
Chadwick Boseman
Harry Styles
Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex
Migos
Zendaya
