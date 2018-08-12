Teen Choice Awards 2018: dónde disfrutar la transmisión en vivo

REDACCIÓN 12/08/2018 06:30 p.m.

Esta noche se llevará a cabo la premiación Teen Choice Awards 2018 vía Fox, Warner Channel y DirecTV, en el recinto multideportivo "The Forum" en Los Ángeles, EU.

Recordemos que este es uno de los eventos más esperados por los fans de la música, series y películas.

Para esta nueva edición de los TCA 2018 se contará con la conducción del rapero y actor, Nick Cannon y la famosa youtuber, Lele Pons.

¿En qué canal puedo ver en vivo los Teen Choice Awards 2018?

La premiación será transmitida este domingo 12 de agosto a través del canal Fox en EU y Europa, mientras que para Latinoamérica se encontrará disponible por Warner Channel.

¿Cómo ver los Teen Choice Awards 2018 gratis o sin cable?

¿No pagas una empresa de TV paga (o cable)? Podrás seguir en vivo en la cuenta oficial de Facebook de Warner Channel o también desde la cuenta de Fox, pero solo será la Red Carpet.

¿A qué hora ver los Teen Choice Awards 2018?

La transmisión comenzará a las 7:00 p.m.

Los artistas que han confirmado su presencia en los Teen Choice Awards 2018, la noche del 12 de agosto son: actores de Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Deadpool, Stranger Things, The Flash, Riverdale, Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran, entre otros grandes.

El anuncio de los ganadores más esperados son las categorías a "Mejor Fandom", "Mejor Artista Internacional", "Mejor Canción Latina" y "Mejor Artista Latino".

Como "Mejor Fandom" postulan las Army´s, Blinks, CNCOwners, Directiones, Harmonizers y los Swfties.

Por la categoría "Artista del Año" o "Choice Latin Artist" en los Teen Choice Awards 2018 se encuentran: CNCO, Becky G, Maluma, Daddy Yankee y Luis Fonsi.

Lele Pons se encargará de la conducir los Teen Choice Awards

MÚSICA

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN POP

Delicate – Taylor Swift

Don't Go Breaking My Heart – The Backstreet Boys

In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

No Excuses – Meghan Trainor

No Tears Left to Cry – Ariana Grande

This Is Me – Keala Settle & "The Greatest Showman" Ensemble

ELECCIÓN CANCIÓN LATINA

Boom Boom – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana&Dinah Jane

Dinero – Jennifer Lopez (feat. DJ Khaled, Cardi B)

Échame La Culpa – Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Hey DJ – CNCO, Yandel

Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA INTERNACIONAL

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

EXO

GOT7

Super Junior

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA MASCULINO

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA FEMENINA

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

ELECCIÓN ARTISTA LATINO

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

CINE

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Justice League"

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

"Pacific Rim: Uprising"

"Tomb Raider"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA CIENCIA FICCIÓN

"Pantera Negra"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Rampage"

"Ready Player One"

"Thor: Ragnarok"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

"A Quiet Place"

"Midnight Sun"

"Murder on the Orient Express"

"The Greatest Showman"

"Truth or Dare"

"Wonder"

ELECCIÓN PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA

"Daddy's Home 2"

"I Feel Pretty"

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

"Love, Simon"

"Overboard"

"Pitch Perfect 3"

ELECCIÓN VILLANO DE PELÍCULA

Adam Driver – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Aiden Gillen – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

Bill Skarsgård – "It"

Cate Blanchett – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Josh Brolin – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE PELÍCULA

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong'o – "Pantera Negra"

Dylan O'Brien & Kaya Scodelario – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – "Love, Simon"

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – "It"

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

TELEVISIÓN

ELECCIÓN DRAMA DE TV

"Empire"

"Famous in Love"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Fosters"

"This is Us"

ELECCIÓN SERIE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA

"iZombie"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

"Stranger Things"

"Supernatural"

"The 100"

"The Originals"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE ACCIÓN

"Arrow"

"Gotham"

"Lethal Weapon"

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Black-ish"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"Modern Family"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"The Good Place"

ELECCIÓN SERIE DEL RECUERDO

"Dawson's Creek"

"Friends"

"Gossip Girl"

"One Tree Hill"

"That '70s Show"

"El príncipe del rap"

ELECCIÓN PAREJA DE TV

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale "

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – "The Flash"

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – "Shadowhunters"

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow "

OTROS

ELECCIÓN ICONO DEL ESTILO

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

Harry Styles

Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex

Migos

Zendaya

