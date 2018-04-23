ACTUAL
PARA CONVERSAR
Matt Campbell
Semifinalista de "MasterChef" muere durante maratón
El concursante de "MasterChef", tiene 29 años y colapsó el pasado domingo durante un maratón
El pasado domingo, Matt Campbell, semifinalista de la versión británica de "MasterChef", falleció mientras participaba en el maratón de Londres.
De acuerdo con Grupo Fórmula, Campbell, de 29 años, colapsó durante la carrera y, aunque recibió atención médica, murió más tarde en el hospital.
El chef ya había completado el maratón de Mánchester y se especuló que quizá las altas temperaturas habían provocado su deceso. Sin embargo, aún no se conoce la causa de su muerte.
La organización Brathay Trust, que ayuda a niños y jóvenes, lanzó un comunicado lamentando la muerte de Campbell, quien participó en la carrera como vocero y apoyaba al organismo benéfico.
#feedbelliesnotbins ?? - Currently in the midst of a mega challenge, cooking a tasting menu for 45 tonight and tomorrow @realjunkfoodmcr. ???? - This morning we went to @newsmithfieldmarket and intercepted our ingredients that would have otherwise been wasted. The amount of waste our food system generates is incredible. Not just the food but the water, energy, packaging, diesel it requires over its journey to get here then to be thrown in the bin. ?? - The guys at RJF are doing an amazing thing, breaking down social boundaries, providing a communal workspace for people to learn and grow and also providing delicious food on a pay as you feel basis. Big thanks to @mwsouthcott for being my super sous chef, we plan on serving 6 courses tonight. It´s a pleasure to be involved oh so slightly in such an uplifting project ???? - Tag someone who´d like a 6 course tasting menu on a pay as you feel basis and maybe I´ll do some more in the future ?? - #foodwaste #realjunkfood #manchester #sustainable #uktour #dinnerimpossible #mission #feedbellies #interception #awareness #rjfmcr #mattsoire #urbanforaging #foodforfree #change #cheflife #thestaffcanteen #perfectioninimperfection #??
2:56:50 New P.B. ?? - Amazing day @manchestermarathon perfect conditions, great support. Thank you SO much to everyone who has sponsored me, my dad and @brathaychallenges ?? - I felt like running sub 3 was over ambitious particularly with how much has been going on this year so far. I am loving life right now, saying yes to every challenge. Thank you to my friends and family for always supporting me and giving me the confidence to just go for it. ?? - Running has been amazing for me over the past 2 years, considering I only ran my first marathon 20 months ago, it´s helped me through grief, helped me de-stress, helped me process information after a long day and helped me menu plan! To anybody considering even entering a 5K this year I say go for it. Life happens outdoors. ?? - Onto @londonmarathon in 2 weeks time! ?? - #lifehappensoutdoors #marathon #manchestermarathon #raceday #manchestermarathon2018 #teamcameradude #chefswhorun #feedbelliesnotbins #mattsoire #marathonday #manchestermarathon #nutritionalgastronomy #running #runningchef #asicsgelnimbus #nikerunclub #sponsormeplease #brathay #brathaytrust #lakesistricttrained #?????
Campbell saltó a la fama tras su participación en la edición 2017 de "MasterChef: The Professionals".
Dirt Smoking?? - That´s 74 people I´ve served sheep dung to now. The crusade is well and truly underway! ?? - Fantastic event at @kendalcollege @kendalculinary last Friday, working with young chefs. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. We managed to raise almost £11,000 for the culinary team so thanks to everyone who helped make it happen @m_frickel @gregstvo @jennyjonesphotography @catherine_connor @andrewposs @casualchefscott @mwsouthcott @willdicki @arthurbq123 @ryan_stamphouse @thestaffcanteen @cumbrialifemag ?? - Cumbria is thriving! ?? - #fundraiser #lakedistrict #cumbria #cumbriaisopen #cumbrialife #kendalcollege #kendal #chefs #kcalumni18 #alumni #chefsontour #teamwork #dirtsmoking #sheepshit #icelandic #sustainableliving #sustainableluxury #grateplates #thestaffcanteen #smokingood #masterchefuk #dungsmoking #firewood #??
