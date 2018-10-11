ACTUAL
Selena Gomez fue internada de urgencia en un centro psiquiátrico
La cantante Selena Gomez sufrió un ataque emocional y se encuentra en un centro de salud mental para recibir tratamiento
La cantante Selena Gomez fue hospitalizada en un centro de salud mental de EU para recibir tratamiento por una crisis emocional.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody´s feelings. Obvi.
De acuerdo con Milenio, la cantante y actriz estaba en su casa en Studio City, California cuando sufrió un ataque provocado por una complicación de salud.
LA GASTRONOMÍA DE TAMAULIPAS CONQUISTÓ LOS PALADARES EN NUEVA YORK
Asimismo el medio TMZ difundió la noticia y añadió que la semana pasada Selena Gomez tuvo una importante baja de glóbulos blancos tras su trasplante de riñón, por lo que inmediatamente fue trasladada al Centro Médico Cedars- Sinai en Los Ángeles.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life´s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1
Días después fue dada de alta, pero fue reingresada lo que afectó severamente su ánimo.
La fuente también aseguró que el incidente provocó que la cantante entrara en crisis y hasta el momento se sabe que está él en centro psiquiátrico de la costa este recibiendo terapia conductual.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that´s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I´m aware there will always be interests in one´s personal life because that´s the pace of our ´social´ generation. I´m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I´m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There´s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn´t) but I´ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I´m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y´all know me and my heart. I can´t help it. So I´ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon ?? I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
