Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift dominan la lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2019
Los Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish y hasta Rosalia son de lo más esperado de los premios MTV Music Awards 2019
- REDACCIÓN
- 23/07/2019
- 18:00 hrs
Lo mejor de los videos musicales será premiado en los MTV Video Music Awards 2019, la lista de nominados ha sido revelada y con ella arranca el periodo de votaciones; Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift dominan 10 de las 14 categorías.
De acuerdo con E!, se ha revelado la lista de nominados a los premios VMAs de MTV, con la sorpresa de que se agregaron dos nuevas categorías a la premiación: Mejor K-Pop y Video for Good.
Desde ahora y hasta el 15 de agosto, los fanáticos de la música pueden emitir sus votos en vma.mtv.com en 14 categorías diferentes, incluyendo "Video del Año", "Artista del Año" y más. Los fans también podrán votar a través de las redes sociales.
El comediante Sebastián Maniscalco será el anfitrión de la ceremonia anual, que tendrá lugar a fines del próximo mes.
¡MIRA LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS!
VIDEO DEL AÑO
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Drake – "In My Feelings"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
PUSH ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
MEJOR POP
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJOR HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Cardi B – "Money"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"
MEJOR R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
Ella Mai – "Trip"
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"
MEJOR K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"
NCT 127 – "Regular"
EXO – "Tempo"
MEJOR LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
Maluma – "Mala Mía"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
MEJOR DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"
MEJOR ROCK
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"
Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
Lenny Kravitz – "Low"
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"
twenty one pilots – "My Blood"
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey – "Nightmare"
The Killers – "Land of the Free"
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"
John Legend – "Preach"
Lil Dicky – "Earth"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"
Billie Eilish – "hostage"
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Solange – "Almeda"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
