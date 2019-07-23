YOSOITÚ

Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift dominan la lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2019

Los Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish y hasta Rosalia son de lo más esperado de los premios MTV Music Awards 2019

  23/07/2019
Revelan la lista de nominados de los MTV Video Music Awards, Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift arrasan (FOTO ESPECIAL)

Lo mejor de los videos musicales será premiado en los MTV Video Music Awards 2019, la lista de nominados ha sido revelada y con ella arranca el periodo de votaciones; Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift dominan 10 de las 14 categorías.

De acuerdo con E!, se ha revelado la lista de nominados a los premios VMAs de MTV, con la sorpresa de que se agregaron dos nuevas categorías a la premiación: Mejor K-Pop y Video for Good.

Desde ahora y hasta el 15 de agosto, los fanáticos de la música pueden emitir sus votos en vma.mtv.com en 14 categorías diferentes, incluyendo "Video del Año", "Artista del Año" y más. Los fans también podrán votar a través de las redes sociales.

El comediante Sebastián Maniscalco será el anfitrión de la ceremonia anual, que tendrá lugar a fines del próximo mes.

¡MIRA LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS!

VIDEO DEL AÑO

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" 

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish 

Ariana Grande 

Halsey

Jonas Brothers 

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Drake – "In My Feelings" 

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" 

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max 

Billie Eilish 

H.E.R. 

Lil Nas X 

Lizzo

ROSALÍA 

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" 

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" 

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

PUSH ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bazzi 

CNCO 

Billie Eilish 

H.E.R. 

Lauv 

Lizzo 

MEJOR POP

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" 

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" 

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MEJOR HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Cardi B – "Money" 

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" 

MEJOR R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" 

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" 

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" 

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

Ella Mai – "Trip" 

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" 

MEJOR K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" 

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" 

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo" 

MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" 

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" 

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" 

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" 

Maluma – "Mala Mía" 

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" 

MEJOR DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" 

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" 

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" 

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" 

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" 

MEJOR ROCK

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" 

Imagine Dragons – "Natural" 

Lenny Kravitz – "Low" 

Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" 

twenty one pilots – "My Blood" 

VIDEO FOR GOOD 

Halsey – "Nightmare" 

The Killers – "Land of the Free" 

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" 

John Legend – "Preach" 

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks 

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" 

Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" 

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" 

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 

Solange – "Almeda" 

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" 

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks 

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" 

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 

Solange – "Almeda" 

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" 

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 

Billie Eilish – "hostage" 

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 

Solange – "Almeda" 

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

