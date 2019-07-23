Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift dominan la lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2019

Lo mejor de los videos musicales será premiado en los MTV Video Music Awards 2019, la lista de nominados ha sido revelada y con ella arranca el periodo de votaciones; Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift dominan 10 de las 14 categorías.

De acuerdo con E!, se ha revelado la lista de nominados a los premios VMAs de MTV, con la sorpresa de que se agregaron dos nuevas categorías a la premiación: Mejor K-Pop y Video for Good.

Desde ahora y hasta el 15 de agosto, los fanáticos de la música pueden emitir sus votos en vma.mtv.com en 14 categorías diferentes, incluyendo "Video del Año", "Artista del Año" y más. Los fans también podrán votar a través de las redes sociales.

El comediante Sebastián Maniscalco será el anfitrión de la ceremonia anual, que tendrá lugar a fines del próximo mes.

¡MIRA LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS!

VIDEO DEL AÑO

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

PUSH ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

MEJOR HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Cardi B – "Money"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

MEJOR R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

Ella Mai – "Trip"

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

RosaliaClasos

MEJOR K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo"

MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"

Maluma – "Mala Mía"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

MEJOR DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"

MEJOR ROCK

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"

twenty one pilots – "My Blood"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the Free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"

FKA twigs – "Cellophane"

Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Billie Eilish – "hostage"

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

