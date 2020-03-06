What generates violence against women in the country?

For many years the idea of a divine social order was considered in the world. This structure established the place to occupy socially from birth: power over others and subordination were inherited.

Questioning this order marked the beginning of the Modern Era. The enlightened thinkers proposed an era of autonomy of individuals, governed by their reason. Illustrated thinking is a criticism towards the principle of natural inequality, based on the idea that divine assignment of tasks and social places prevented the bourgeoisie from ascending to power.

The insight sought a transformation of values and the duty to be. Thereby generating questions about the hegemony of a unique model open to consider that there is not only one type of identity, or that all people are equal. The standard for recognizing the constructions of new identities, bringing an understanding of plurality and cultural diversity, set a standard of modernity, where reflections generate from a gender perspective. They were examining women's subordination, their roles, their participation in private and public spaces, and the types of violence inflicted upon them.

With these questions, new ways of interpreting reality, of trying to understand and recognize the diversity of contexts, of people, of experiences, opened. Through this recognition, we talk about violence against women, a topic of our times, and unfortunately, a daily conversation in our country.

Violence against women has increased as we have read, seen, or perhaps lived in recent weeks. The insecurity of women and also men are lived every day in different spaces, whether private or public. So we can ask ourselves if this daily violence linked to inequalities generated with and within positions of power, with the rupture or questioning of stereotypes and gender roles or with the fear that each person has access to equal work, health, and education rights.

Answering the above is not easy, but perhaps it is a starting point to reflect on power, on the roles that women and men have had historically, on whether to foster a community in which both men and woman's efforts come together. Men can generate enough care to reduce violence and create security in different spaces where we interact.

(María José Pardo)