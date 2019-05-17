US Treasury go against mexican former governor Roberto Sandoval

REDACCIÓN 17/05/2019 07:06 p.m.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department included in his blacklist at Isidro Avelar Gutierrez, magistrate (suspended) of the Twenty-First Circuit in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, as well to former governor of Nayarit, Roberto Sandoval Castañeda.

When they are included in the OFAC list, the accounts of both people will be frozen, as well as on their properties anywhere in the world to which the USA authorities have access. In accordance with the Patriot Act of the US government.

In addition, while the investigation is being conducted, they can’t make commercial or financial transactions with citizens or entities of the United States. Nor do they have the right to access their bank accounts or commercial or financial instruments, such as credit cards or other securities or properties.

Sources from the governments of Mexico and the United States explained to LA SILLA ROTA that Roberto Sandoval Castañeda is related to the former governor of Chihuahua, Cesar Horacio Duarte Jaquez, who has 11 arrest warrants against him and has a red card for his location and detention issued by the International Criminal Police Organization, (Interpol) at the request of the Mexican government.

The authorities consulted mentioned that illicit operations were detected between both previous governors through the sale of real estate, ranches and herds of cattle, as well as the raising of cows, bulls, oxen, horses, sheep, among other species.

In 2017, the Special Prosecutor's Office for the Investigation of Federal Crimes of the then Attorney General's Office (PGR), now the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Mexico, initiated the investigation folder FED / NAY / TEP / 0000161/2017 denouncing the purchase-sale of livestock with federal resources by both former governors.

LOS CUINIS

In addition to Mexican magistrate judge, Isidro Avelar Gutierrez, other persons designated today pursuant to the Kingpin Act have engaged in corruption activities on behalf of CJNG and Los Cuinis. Siblings Erika Gonzalez Valencia and Ulises Jovani Gonzalez Valencia have helped bribe government officials on behalf of CJNG and Los Cuinis. They also launder money in furtherance of these organizations’ international narcotics trafficking activities. Victor Francisco Beltran Garcia, a Guadalajara-based attorney, facilitates corruption activities on behalf of CJNG and Los Cuinis. Additionally, Ana Paulina Barajas Sahd helps operate businesses on behalf of her husband, Ulises Jovani Gonzalez Valencia.

OFAC also designated today under the Kingpin Act senior CJNG member Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytan, who is also known as “El Sapo.” Mendoza Gaytan and his subordinates are responsible for kidnappings and numerous killings. Additionally, Mendoza Gaytan controls the Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco “plaza,” or sphere of influence, allowing him to oversee this area’s drug trafficking and other criminal activities on behalf of CJNG. Liliana Rosas Camba, the wife of Mendoza Gaytan, was also designated. Rosas Camba manages business activities and launders drug proceeds on behalf of her husband and CJNG.

The six Mexican entities designated today pursuant to the Kingpin Act, all of which are located in the Guadalajara area of Jalisco, are: A&A Estudio Arquitectonico, S. de R.L. de C.V. (architecture firm), Arquitectura y Diseno en Balance, S.A. de C.V. (architecture and real estate firm), G Y R Arquitectos, S. de R.L. de C.V. (architecture and real estate firm), Granatura, S. de P.R. de R.L. de C.V. (organic products company), Jafiela Boutique, S.A. de C.V. (women’s clothing store), and Operadora Restaurantera del Sol Naciente, S. de R.L. de C.V. (restaurant management company).





