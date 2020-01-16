Two linked to the LeBaron massacre process

Representatives from the Attorney General´s office argued that both defendants are members of the criminal organization La Linea, the armed wing of the Juarez Cartel. (Cuartoscuro)

Two people were linked to a judicial proceeding on the ongoing investigations for the murder of nine members of the Lebaron family on November 4 in the Community of Bavispe, Sonora, Sonora State however, the crimes for which they were acused are against health, drug possession for purpose of selling and owning cartridges used exclusively by the Army and not for homicide.

This Tuesday, a judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Almoloya from Juarez declared that the Public Ministry did not delivered sufficient elements to link them for the crime that remains unpunished, however when issuing its ruling, it determined that Hector Mario should be linked to a trial for crimes against health and drug possession for purpose of selling, as well as owning cartridges used exclusively by the Army, while his brother Luis Manuel was charged for crimes against health.

Both defendants, who attended the hearing that took place yesterday at 8:00 p.m. an ended shortly after 11:00 p.m. were on a 40 day probation while the authorities conducted the investigations.

During the hearing, the detainees specified their human rights had been violated when they were arrested inside their home, located in the municipality of Janos, Chihuahua. According to both brothers, the drug presented by the Public Ministry against them was also "planted" by authorities.

Representatives from the Attorney General´s office argued that both defendants are members of the criminal organization La Linea, the armed wing of the Juarez Cartel.

On November 12, LA SILLA ROTA reported that the first of the seven people arrested so far declared that the attack was direct because in the area where the Lebaron community lives, "the use of land for trafficking fire arms and drugs was authorized from "Gente Nueva", a group linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

