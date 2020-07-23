This is "El Chapo´s" menu in prison

On July 17, 2019, "El Chapo" was convicted of 10 criminal charges brought against him in a court in Brooklyn. (Archivo)

On July 19, Joaquín Guzmán Loera completed his first year as an inmate of the ADX Florence federal prison in Colorado, United States, a prison also known as the "Alcatraz de las Rocosas" or "Supermax," in whose cell "El Chapo" eats and bathes.

Mariel Colón, a member of the Sinaloa Cartel leader's team of lawyers, said in an interview for CNN that the Mexican kingpin, as part of his routine, also had three hours outdoors every day. That time that has been reduced to at least one third amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 17, 2019, "El Chapo" was convicted of 10 criminal charges brought against him in a court in Brooklyn, New York. The sentence set for life in prison and 30 more years.

Food from the US federal prison is prepared under the supervision of internal authorities, publishes the Infobae portal based on documents from the Zoukis consulting group - dedicated to advising families whose members will enter one of the prisons of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

There are five menus: regular, without pork, on a religious diet - which must be approved by the prison chaplain -, without meat of any kind and low in sodium and fat.

Upon receiving their food in the cell, each inmate receives two trays: one for hot food and one for cold food.

Not the best, but nutritious

Although the quality of the food served in prisons is represented as poor quality in television series and movies, the BOP assures that although the meals "are not the best," "they are adequate in terms of nutrition."

Inmates receive three meals a day, and prison authorities will ensure that no one is starving or dies of malnourishment. "To prevent inmates from receiving more than three meals a day, most federal prisons have scans that identify which prisoners have already been served the proper meal and portion.



What does "El Chapo" eat and have for breakfast?

Breakfast: breakfasts in BOP prisons generally consist of Danish bread, cereal (hot or cold), and milk.

Food: Foods such as chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, lasagna, burritos, tacos, and fish empanadas are included in the menus referred to above. Inmates are also offered plain water and a flavored drink.

Refried beans, rice, and flour tortillas are part of a retail food service accessible to most US federal prisons. A benefit to which Guzmán Loera is not entitled.





