The production of avocado and the enviromental damage

Maybe you start your day with avocado toast, at lunch, an avocado salad, and at the end of the day with guacamole dinner. This delicious and nutritious fruit has gained enormous popularity in recent years and is linked to a healthy lifestyle. But behind all this lies a harsh reality: Avocado production generates enormous environmental costs that you probably don't know about.

Mexico produces more avocado than any other country in the world, but the green gold, as it is known, is consumed mainly in North America, Europe, and Asia. Every year around 5,000 kg of avocado is consumed worldwide. A few weeks ago, every six minutes, a truck loaded with avocados left the state of Michoacán to export the fruit to the United States. It was aiming at the most important date of the year for avocado growers: the Super Bowl, which records 7% of annual avocado consumption in just one day.

Michoacán produces 8 out of 10 avocados from Mexico and 5 out of 10 avocados of world production. The avocado crop in the state has a production area equivalent to 196,000 soccer fields; Its regional economy is highly dependent on a product with a market value of around $ 2.5 billion annually.

Extensive avocado production involves substantial and unrecoverable environmental costs and damages. The enormous and disproportionate demand for this fruit is affecting climate change. Forest landscapes with diverse wildlife have been destroyed to produce avocado. Many other lands intentionally burned, allowing the requalification of areas in favor of commercial agriculture instead of forests if lost as a result of the fire.

Old shrubs and trees are cut down so that avocado trees receive more sunlight, which contributes to deforestation and, consequently, global warming and climate change. Currently, the production area of Michoacán has experienced an increase in temperatures and unpredictable downpours. The studies of the Morelia Campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico detected a new trend in the state to the increase in drought and temperatures, with a lower intensity of the cold seasons, necessary to maintain the environmental balance, and an extension of the seasons extreme heat, with an increase in irregular rainfall and more intense cyclones. The loss of forest cover and other climatic changes implies a decrease in the arrival rate of the monarch butterfly to Michoacán.

Around 9.5 billion liters of water are used daily to produce avocados - the equivalent of 3,800 Olympic-size swimming pools, which requires a massive withdrawal of water from the Michoacán aquifers. The excessive extraction of water from these aquifers is having unforeseen consequences, such as small earthquakes are taking place. From January 5 to February 15, 3 247 seismic movements were registered in the municipality of Uruapan and the surroundings, the most crucial avocado production area in the world. According to local authorities, the extraction of water associated with avocado has opened underground caves that could be the cause of these movements.

A hectare of avocado with 156 trees consumes 1.6 times more than a forest with 677 trees per hectare. Since their roots are quite horizontal, when avocado trees are watered, the flow through the preferred infiltration is less, making it difficult for water to seep into the subsoil, 14 times less compared to pine. A study by Carbon Footprint Ltd states that a small package with two avocados generates an emissions footprint of 846.36 g of CO2, almost double the kilogram of bananas (480 g of CO2) and triple the size of a large cappuccino with normal cow's milk (235 g of CO2).

