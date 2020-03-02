The feminist discourse. Political marketing? be a woman

Political speeches use what is at hand to achieve the power of who is delivering the message. An example of this has been the use of social ideologies and struggles, such as feminism. Feminist activists refer to this phenomenon as fakeminism (fake feminism), which includes, in the words of the National Sorority Organization: hanging on a just cause to derive political benefit, being on the side of women when appropriate.

Whether in the fashion industry, political marketing, or the cultural industry. We watch movies loaded with female power when the film industry continues to pay less to women, and the issue of sexual abuse has gained ground. Clothing brands produce t-shirts with messages of equality. In contrast, women and children from "undeveloped" countries work for these brands, under inhuman conditions and the issue of sexual abuse is still present in the industry. Political parties hang on the discourse against gender violence when they continue to vote to take away rights from women.

When thinking about this discussion, media content is being produced without looking back, without questioning the origin and even the temporality of what is shared. The information rectifies speeches. Today, the most prominent discourse is feminism itself, and maybe we should take advantage of videos like Cynthia Nixon's becoming a trend. Cynthia Nixon, best known for being part of the cast Sex and the City, ran in 2018 for the New York government. Almost two years later, we can thank her for being known and participating in the impact of gender equality fight. And with this, we mean that weather thinking about her political ambitions or what feminism itself represents, the video Be a Lady They Said has caused a major commotion at times when taking a step back is no longer an option.

Be a zero size, be a double zero size. Be nothing. Be less than nothing

Small statements that we have heard all our lives and that make us feel that society is a bit schizophrenic. The rules of behavior tell us that we must be sensual, provocative, but shy; No matter what we do, we will never be perfect, and yet, we must be. The message clarifies the contradiction of "being a woman" today and the need to break with the standard and move more in favor of us and our self-esteem.





Don't be deceiving. Don't be so stiff. Smile more. Charm, men. Be experienced. Be sexual. Be innocent. Don't say yes, don't say no. Just be a woman

(María José Pardo)