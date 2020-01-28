"The ace" under the sleeve of the U.S. to gain the extradition of "El Menchito"

The affidavits from three witnesses (one of them anonymous), an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and a trial prosecutor of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Unit. The Criminal Division, the United States Department of Justice, photographs, as well as telephone conversations from 2013, are the motions of the United States Government to request the extradition of Rubén Oseguera González, "El Menchito," son of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," leader of the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (CJNG).

Documents from the General's Attorneys Office (FGR) and the Federal Judicial Branch (PJF) consulted by LA SILLA ROTA mentions that the Federal District Court request Rubén for the District of Columbia for charges of criminal association to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine as well as for the use and possession of a firearm to promote crimes against health.

The request from the U.S. government made on June 6, 2017, through diplomatic note 17-1773 and presented by the Minister Counselor of the United States Embassy in Mexico along with the extradition request. The embassy gave: a certified copy of the replacement accusation number, arrest warrant issued against the person subject to extradition, as well as the affidavit of a Special Agent of the DEA. Also, sheets of transcripts of intercepted communications (Blackberry cell phone) from 2013 and 2015 are included.

The second in command of the CJNG

According to an investigation by the National Center for Planning, Analysis, and Information for the Fight against Crime, Rubén is the son of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and has been arrested twice. The first time on January 30, 2014, in Zapopan, Jalisco, by the Federal Police. However, he was released in December of that year in the absence of evidence. The second time was on June 23, 2015, in the Lomas de Altamira neighborhood, also in Zapopan.

According to the file, "El Menchito" is the second in command within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel structure. His foray into the organization, the document mentions, began in 2007 as part of the Los Valencia or Milenio Cartel. Three years later, he was identified as one of the leaders of the crime organization (CJNG).

I am not the son of Nemesio.

Through documents (Mexico and the U.S.), Rubén and his defense team have tried to prove that he is not the son of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," to avoid being extradited to the United States.

The group of lawyers who defend him has presented documents, including a birth certificate in which it says he is not the son of Nemesio Oseguera, one of the most wanted drug traffickers by the DEA. As of today, a10 million dollars offered for information that leads to his whereabouts or capture has been posted.

To prove it, he has presented a birth certificate that recognizes him as a United States citizen, which indicates that he was born on February 14, 1990, in San Francisco, California.

(José Guaderrama)