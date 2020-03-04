Ten women die daily in Mexico from violence and none from coronavirus

Coronavirus has aroused collective hysteria worldwide for possible infection. However, the risk of dying from the virus is minimal. Confirmation that the coronavirus had the potential to become a pandemic, by the General Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu and news covers of February 25 alarmed about this possibility.

According to the United Nations Organization (UN) in Mexico, ten women die daily. During the year 2019, at least 980 women were killed throughout the country, of which 212 were murdered with a firearm, 213 with a white weapon, 499 with another item and 56 with unspecified elements, official data of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), during 2019.

However, the media alert has been generated by the coronavirus. The site Freeda from Spain notes, "the alarm provoked worldwide has been such that many people are experiencing feelings of fear, panic, and despair at the threat of the coronavirus.

" Given these feelings generated by a collective hysteria, López-Gatell, sub secretary of Health Prevention and Promotion, explained, this March 2, that so far COVID-19 does not represent an economic or social emergency in the country. Besides, the sub secretary asked to avoid "panic shopping" for masks, because it does not serve to contain the disease. "Fear spreads in an epidemic way, and it spreads from person to person also through the media generating panic reactions, let's be careful."

Why does the coronavirus terrify us more than femicide? When we interviewed Rita Segato, she said that this is due to the pedagogy of cruelty where "the man who responds and obeys the mandate of masculinity is installed on the pedestal of the law and the right to punish women is attributed to who attributes contempt or moral deviation."

Coronavirus, a trade war?

Oscar Barrera titled his column in e-Consultation, "There are more deaths from reality than from Covid-19", he asks, "Why do you want to insert fear? There are more deaths from other causes than from the coronavirus."

Both Barrera and Pedro Luis Angosto, writes for Nueva Tribuna, "The coronavirus and the society of global lies" and consider it is a trade war between China and the United States.

Angosto notes that "the coronavirus is a disease that does not yield alarming data. First, because it does not expand at the proportion of greater epidemics the world has suffered and second because mortality rates are comparable to those of other pests such as" Spanish Influenza".