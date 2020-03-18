Quarantine triggers gender violence

Following recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) on social distancing and isolation as a method to prevent covid-19, some countries have chosen to keep their population in quarantine, that is, to remain isolated, to avoid spreading of the virus.

But staying at home is not the best option for some women since it can often represent being close to their primary aggressor. Studies from the same organization (WHO) indicate that 70% of women have received some type of violence, physical or sexual, from their partners throughout their lives. The data also suggest that 70% of the aggressors of sexual violence against women are family members. From the father, the stepfather, relatives like uncles and cousins, as well as neighbors.

According to data from the United Nations Population Fund, gender-based violence is more common in humanitarian emergencies. In these cases the victims are usually women and adolescents whose vulnerability worsened in the chaos of a crisis.

The crisis of violence in China

So far, China continues to be the country with the highest number of infections and deaths from covid-19.

Up until Tuesday, there were 81 thousand 049 contagious cases and just over 3,600 deaths.

Wan Fei, founder of a non-profit organization against domestic violence in Jingzhou, a city in China assures "the epidemic has had a great impact on domestic violence." The number of cases of violence against women reported to a nearby police station tripled during February, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to an Axios publication.

Activists say that cases of domestic violence have increased dramatically, as people in much of the country have been quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak.

A record number of divorce filings have also been filed in the Chinese city of Xi'an in recent weeks, according to the Global Times newspaper. This after the quarantine to which the population of that city was subjected.

The reasons for this increase are not known, there are those who speak of a direct consequence of the quarantine. "Because of the epidemic, many couples have been together at home for more than a month, bringing to the surface conflicts that remained hidden," a local official told the newspaper

In Italy, there is concern about the possible increase in gender violence during the quarantine.

Calculations in Italy estimate that every 2 days, 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 41 seconds a homicide is consummated in the family in Italy. Also, this country leads the European countries for the number of episodes of family violence, according to RTVE.

Situation in Mexico

For Mexico, the situation is not very different. In the wake of the emergency, the federal government has decided to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus. In response, public and private schools have suspended classes since Tuesday.

The private sector has chosen to take measures for employees, sending many of them to work from home. These measures are summarized in more girls and women within households.

According to the latest data from the Inegi, 43.9% of women in the country have faced attacks by their current husband or partner throughout their relationship.

The National Public Security System initiated a total of 202,889 investigation folders for the crime of family violence in 2019. And in the first month of 2020 alone, 15,850 cases were started for this same crime.