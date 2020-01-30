Narco wanted by the US escapes from Mexico City jail

Víctor Manuel Félix Beltrán "El Vic", son of Joaquín's consort "El Chapo Guzmán", escaped from South Prison of Mexico City along with two other members of the Sinaloa Cartel. Sources from the prosecutor's office of Police and local government confirmed the runaway, which activated a special protocol.

This morning the capital government learned of the flee. It informed the federal parties to position joint operations and arrest drug traffickers who are in an extradition process to the United States.

The fugitives are Luis Fernando Meza González and Víctor Manuel Félix Beltrán, originally from Culiacán and held for crimes against health. The third runaway is Yael Osuna Navarro, born in Nayarit, prosecuted by criminal association.

According to the sources, the trio belongs to the cartel currently run by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada associated with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamines to the United States for at least a decade.

(María José Pardo)