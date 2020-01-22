Migrants: after repression in Chiapas they report disappearances and threats

An activist denounces death threats, so he took his family out of Tapachula

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ.- After clashes yesterday with the National Guard on the border between Chiapas and Guatemala, migrants report the disappearance of at least a group of 58 Central Americans, including two children. Also, an activist reported to the FGR death threats against him.

The Center for Human Dignification AC, based in Tapachula and in charge of Luis García Villagrán, reported the disappearance of two infants, one from Guatemala and another girl named Briyeth Vallecillo Ortega, 5 years old and originally from Honduras.

For the Observation Collective and Monitoring of Human Rights of the Mexican Southeast, integrated by approximately 15 groups -like the human rights centers Digna Ochoa and Fray Matías de Córdova- agents of the National Guard and the INM prevented the mother of the girl to look for her, after the confrontation with the National Guard, at which time she was "lost."

He regretted that the INM Beta Group did not assume this fact with interest, "he did not even ask the mother about the physical appearance of her child."

For the National Institute of Migration, officially a group of 58 migrants went into Mexican territory through the jungle, to avoid the military elements that keep the border sealed.

According to the INM, during and after the havoc that was registered on the bank of the Suchiate River on Monday, of the nearly 3,000 migrants who tried to "break the police-military siege", 402 were arrested. Gangs of elements of the National Guard They comb the area in search of the group of 58 "lost."

Also, on Tuesday he deported 110 Honduran migrants, who were transferred to their country in a National Guard aircraft from the Villahermosa International Airport, Tabasco. This is the first of several massive returns that are planned.

Currently, a group of almost half a thousand Central Americans remains on the banks of the tributary of that area (where they spent the night sailing), waiting to continue on their way to Tapachula.

Threats of death

Although it seems that the Southern Border, especially at the height of the Rodolfo Robles International Bridge, in Ciudad Hidalgo, calmly "breathes", the situation remains tense.

In addition to the disappearance of people, García Villagrán filed a complaint on Tuesday with the Attorney General's Office (FGR) for death threats against him.

"The one who spoke to me, for more than five minutes, gave me details that worried me, that's why I took my family out, and I will stay here because I will help with the process to the parents of the child who disappeared yesterday, and what is required. "

The activist regretted that, although there are hundreds of Central Americans requesting political asylum before the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar), the INM denies them.

State Violence

A report of the events of Monday, from the Observation and Monitoring Collective of Human Rights of the Mexican Southeast, denounces that among other issues that it observed is the presence of the Federal Institute of Public Defender, which offered migrants legal advice, although the support still Be scarce. "Suchiate Civil Protection provided basic medical care, but Central American people require water and food, which they did not receive."

In the face of this climate of uncertainty, said Collective condemned the violence exerted by the security forces, the closure of the INM to assist the migrant population with a series of obstacles to requests for refuge, and something no less serious: the separation of several families when trying to cross the international bridge and the Suchiate river.

Washington thanks impenetrable wall in the south

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked the government of Mexico, headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for containing migrants at the border.

During his tour, Pompeo said that the Mexican government is a great partner in terms of migration policies, and thanked him for his actions to prevent migration.

