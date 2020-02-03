Mexican village makes world's biggest tamale

Candlemas Day, which is celebrated on February 2, is one of the most important traditions in Mexico (Photos: EFE)

ACAPULCO.- Using around 5,000 tamales across 475 linear metres, the Mexican town of Acapulco has created the largest "tamale" in the world in the hopes of earning a Guinness World Record next year.

"It is the first time this event has been done and I loved it, but I want to make more tamales, I only made 200," Rangelis Arzaga, a participant in the first Tamale Festival in Acapulco, told Efe.

Candlemas Day, which is celebrated on February 2, is one of the most important traditions in Mexico and goes back to the era in which Spanish ships arrived on Mexican land.

During the conquest and evangelization, friars mixed pre-Hispanic and Catholic traditions, giving way to rites with unique features and leaving tamales as part of Candlemas festivities, which take place almost a month after Three Kings Day.

Sailfish, mussels, beans, cheese, chipil, holy grass and Aztec sweetgrass were some of the ingredients used in the tamales at the festival, where restaurant owners, hoteliers, non-governmental institutions, students and traditional tamale cooks broke a record.

"This is done to rescue traditions, it is also aimed at bringing together Acapulco families as well as tourists who visit for a healthy recreational activity," said the Secretary of Social Development, Milly Janeth Ramírez Olmedo.

Among those present, tourists were astonished by the uniqueness of the dish wrapped in banana leaf.



"It's something impressive, I don't know what it is but I want more," said an Italian tourist.

For Ángel, a tourist from Mexico City, the experience at the port was a first since he tried seafood tamales, uncommon in his area.

"The clam with red marinade were my favourite, too bad they ran out of them," he said.

Free of charge with an investment of around 300,000 pesos ($15,966), the tamales were enjoyed by hundreds of people who gathered to enjoy the food.

"We arrived at 4:30 pm to get a good place and eat more tamales because they do smell very good," said Diana Laura Ramos from Acapulqueña.

Mexican authorities recorded the size of the tamale.



"I have verified that there are 475 linear metres on this route of the coast," said notary number 13, Arturo Betancourt Sotelo, who documented the historical event.

In 1996,also earned a Guinness World Record by creating the world's largest Rosca de Reyes cake to that date.