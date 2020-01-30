Mexican intellectual Sergio Aguayo freedom of expression breached

On January 20, 2016, Aguayo published an editorial text in which he claimed that Moreira had a "corrupt stench." (Special)

A judge in Mexico City ratified the property embargo of the academic and political analyst, Sergio Aguayo. Given this, the journalist also filed an appeal against the measure issued by the judge before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), which drew the attention of Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz-Mena, who will review the conflict.

On January 20, 2016, Aguayo published an editorial text in which he claimed that Moreira had a "corrupt stench."

The article came out five days after Moreira was arrested in Madrid, accused of money laundering. The former governor of Coahuila sued the academic in July 2016 for moral damage.

On October 11, 2019, journalist Sergio Aguayo was sentenced by a federal judge to pay the amount of 10 million pesos to former governor Moreira Valdez, as he was found responsible for the charges of defamation and moral damages against the politician.

Francisco Castillo González, Judge 16 of the Civil Courts, requested on Monday Aguayo to fulfill the sentence issued against him by the Sixth Civil Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City, which found him responsible for "moral damage." The appeal came after Moreira's lawyers asked Judge Castillo last week to comply with the sentence.

The decision from the judge generated significant concern among the journalistic and cultural guild of the country. Hence, a group of communicators and artistic personalities pushes an initiative to publish in its informative platform the entire text to show support.

(María José Pardo)