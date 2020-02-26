Men: reflect while women go on strike

In recent days, I have wondered how I could support women in #UnDiaSinMujeres. I have asked several feminist friends with a genuine interest in the position that men must take on that day to get out of the allied discourse and support them. I have found many opinions that I will try to summarize.

We must do an act of conscience and reflection so that we recognize the problem of machismo that our country has and that, sometimes, without realizing it, we reproduce with "normalized" behaviors. I refer to all those who tend, for example, to see the woman's body as an object, to diminish the importance of work around the house, and to think that it is something that only "they can take care of."

Let's look at our context with other eyes. Let's face the mirror, analyze, and realize the privileged situation we have for the simple fact of being men.

We must also understand that part of the problem of machismo has been ourselves because we have been complicit. Complicit because, although we are not femicides or rapists, we have been silent when we see a macho attitude. That complicit attitude makes us part of the problem.

If this March 9 you want to support women in this fight, there are actions that women recommend us, without having to occupy the space that they will hold so much in the national strike of women.





1.- Let us recognize our privilege. Let's think for a moment if we were women. Would we think about the clothes we have to choose when going to work? Would we feel safe walking alone on the street without light? How would we endure about getting into a taxi at night?

2.- Let them talk. Let's keep quiet and listen without interrupting. Her word is worth the same as ours, and we are not who to correct them.

3.- Let's talk about machismo with our male friends. Let us point out the comments that promote misogynist or macho attitudes.

4.- Let's move aside when they are marching. They need us to change our attitudes, not walking with them.

5.- Share the housework. The times when the man was "provider" and women in charge of the house and children are over.

6.- Visibilize the absence of women in spaces of power, decision making, or media.

7.- Let's respect the closed spaces. If areas have been created only for women on public transport, it is because, over the decades, we have made them feel insecure or harassed.

8.- Stop reproducing gender stereotypes and roles. These replicate ingrained ideas of how "it has to be" a woman or a man. Let us understand that women are not "weak by nature," nor "should they be affectionate or maternal," nor should men "be strong and hard."

9.- Let's consume information about feminism, gender violence, and femicides. The worst thing that can happen is that we learn something we did not know, and the best thing is that we can understand a systemic problem of which we are part.

10.- If you want to join the strike or the protests, do not do it "giving permission," do it supporting your decision, shutting up, listening, and talking with other men about the urgency of ending machismo.





(Traducción Valentina K. Yanes)