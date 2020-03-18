In Phase 3, Ministry of Health foresees 250,000 infected with covid-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 93 (Covid-19), according to new data released by the Ministry of Health, the age of patients ranges from 18 to 80 years old. The Ministry of Health foresees that Phase 3 of the Covid-19, there will be 250 thousand infected in Mexico, of which 6%, more than 10,000, would be critical cases. Likewise, 206 cases are still testing, and 672 cases are discarded because the Sars-CoV2 test was negative. There is also a total of 373 people that had contact with confirmed cases, 91% are asymptomatic and 9%, that is, 34 people, showed signs.

Only nine tested positive for a new coronavirus, which is why they are being classified as imported cases. Ruy López Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Cenaprece), said that the 3rd Phase Scenario estimate is that 250,656 people could be infected, of whom 175,459 would seek medical attention. They estimate that 10 thousand 528 people will require hospitalization in Intensive Care.

In order to have enough supplies, a purchase of 3 thousand 469 million 615 thousand 555 pesos will be made. They will buy 248 vital instruments that include diagnostic equipment, laboratory material, personal protection supplies for health professionals and patients, hand sanitizers, life support ventilation, and medications. He assured that scenario 1 is estimated with the data they have right now. Still, they plan to make a distribution of 56% of the purchase, so each state has enough supplies for scenario 3, the remaining 44% will be saved to later deliver it to the entities or institutions where the outbreak is most significant.

(TRaducción: Valentina K. Yanes)