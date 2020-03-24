If I don't go out, we don't eat. Older adults fight covid-19

Oscar Murillo Mondragón, a 74-year-old man, uses a mask to take care of the dreaded covid-19. He knows that those who are 65 years and older are the most vulnerable to the epidemic that already affects 189 countries in the world, including Mexico.

But in his case, Oscar cannot stop working. Although he has the federal government pension for older adults, it is not enough to cover for his expenses and those of his bedridden wife. That is why Oscar must go out to do occasional jobs that pay him between 20 or 30 pesos and help him with daily expenses.

He cannot stop activities even if there is a threat of Covid-19 and even more on people over 65 years old.

"We are taking care of ourselves. Not 100 percent I am 74 years old, and I can't leave my wife and say, "I'm not going out, what do we eat.?" You have to drink water, but the reality is that it is no longer enough. You have to go out and see what you can get, 'give me a little hand over here and there,' get 20 or 30 pesos and that is something, ”he explains to La Silla Rota while taking a break to buy some pork rinds to eat that his wife asked for.

"I also live from my social security check, and I had a heart attack a year and a half ago, I cannot carry heavy things or get upset, my wife is in a wheelchair," he completes the description of her situation. On whether people on the street take care of themselves, he believes that they do, calculating that around 60 percent do so and a more significant percentage of people their age. In his case, he claims that he does the elbow bump greeting and uses his face mask, which some people criticize him, but he doesn't take it off. "You don't get used to it, and then they tell me 'don't be a clown.'" Oscar is with Gabriel, the newspaper vendor who has a stall and uses a bicycle as a vehicle with which he travels daily through the Portales. He claims that newspaper sales had decreased since March 16, when Phase 1 of containment began.

THE ELDERLY STREET CLEANERS WILL REST

Adolfo Zavala, an 82-year-old street cleaner, explained to La Silla Rota that they have to wear face masks after the offices of Benito Juárez mayor told them too, and in the next few days they would be authorized that people over 60 years of age do not work. “Only those of my age”, he specifies and assures that they will not stop paying them. "Possibly, we will all get suspended, but especially those who are over 60", he comments. With 30 years as a street cleaner, he previously worked in factories until he was fired. -Do people protect themselves? - Everybody brings mouth covers; some don't. They gave us, but then I feel it gets dirty, and we have to wash it.

THE MOST VULNERABLE

Oscar, Gabriel, and Adolfo are part of the vulnerable population group in Mexico of 65 years and older.

According to the 2018 National Survey of Demographic Dynamics (Enadid), there are 15.4 million people over 60 in Mexico.

The number of people over 60 years old until 2018 was equivalent to 12.3 percent of the country's population, which that year reached 124.9 million people.

In 2015 there were 12 million 436 thousand 321 people, which shows that the population segment of more than 60 years in Mexico is on the rise.

According to the same survey, in Mexico, there are 7 million 877 thousand 805 people with disabilities, of which half (49.9 percent) are adults over 60 years of age or older.

The disability with the highest percentage (52.7) is the difficulty of walking, raising, lowering, or using the legs.

There is the Pension Program for the Elderly, granted from 65 years of age to people living in indigenous communities, and from the age of 68 in the rest of the country.

The federal government grants 1,275 pesos monthly.

The number of beneficiaries reaches 7 million 607 thousand 570 (October 2019).

(María José Pardo)