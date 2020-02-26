How to educate a child outside the roots of machismo

In a society where machismo and violence against women seem to be the only thing that remains strong, there are actions from our trenches that, however small they may seem, can make a difference in the reconstruction of a more just, inclusive and fury. To stand up to machismo and inequality is not something impossible, but it does require awareness about raising children, always keeping in mind that it is a shared task. Here are some ideas for moms, dads, grandparents, caregivers of young children, and people in general:

Do not mark stereotypes

From the first days of the child's life, set aside stereotypes such as "pink" or "blue," "strong sex," or "weak sex." Start marking your path without gender conditions. Promote access to toys and artistic and sports activities based on their interest.

Educate on equality

From an early age, children begin their interaction with society. Teach them and explain to them, with tools according to their age, that we are all the same and that both boys and girls have equal rights.

Inculcate respect for every living being

Teach them to respect plants, animals, and, of course, all people. Thus, you sow the seed of nonviolence.

Set limits

Without limits, it is easy for a child to take liberty within the limits of abuse. To avoid this, we must establish clear and firm norms, following the family codes, social values, tasks, and obligations, according to their age.

Teach them not to hurt

No one has the right over the body or emotions of others, so always remind them not to invade the physical and mental space of others. If you hurt someone, teach them to apologize and repair the damage immediately.

Let them express their feelings and identify their emotions.



Let's not stigmatize emotions. It is normal to feel anger, sadness, joy, and other emotions. Therefore, to show our feelings is not something that should embarrass us. You have to allow them to cry and show their anger, teaching them that there are healthy and respectful ways to express what they feel.

Teach them to raise their voice and defend

Encourage them to get involved in situations of injustice.

It can be complaining to an adult or having a dialogue with the person who is being unfair to stop the act.

Respect the limits of others

If someone else tells you that you do not want to do something or that it causes you discomfort, you must respect their decision and understand that "NO is NO." You should set the same limits when something bothers you, or you don't want to do it.

Stimulate the value of empathy

Teach them to "put themself in other people's shoes". To translate the situation in order to understand the other person's feelings. What they are going through, and acting from solidarity and not from pity or selfishness.

Dad and mom are immediate references

Parenting responsibilities belong to mom and dad. The way they treat each other, how they treat others, and treat them is the first example of respect. The distribution of tasks fairly and equitably and the consideration of the needs of each family member are the backgrounds to see that there are no opinions or more critical roles, that we are all necessary.

Take care of emotional health

The mental health of men and women is something that must be watched. Let's stop stigmatizing seeking help from a mental health specialist. To establish healthy relationships with others, we must first develop a healthy relationship with ourselves.

No to violence

Not to physical or psychological abuse. The way of relating to others must start from respect and not about violent action of any kind. The example begins with the way we treat them, educating them with love, and not with violence.

Watch what they see on the internet and television

Monitoring the content they consume on the internet, and other media can be an essential step in preventing the normalization of violence. External aspects, such as movies, series, music, video games, etc., can convey ideas contrary to fairness and respect.

Eliminate attitudes of belonging and promote freedom

Teach them that concepts such as jealousy, renunciation, control, and suffering are not signs of love. Love does not mean pain. It is essential that we respect the construction of children's identity, guiding them without control attitudes, treating them as equals.

(Traducción Valentina K. Yanes)