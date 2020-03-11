How many women marched and protested the 8M and 9M?

The protests on March 8 in Mexico City, as in other cities, were - in numbers - historical. (Special)

We all witnessed the significant mobilization on March 8, as part of the International Women's Day march, and the next day a strike, where millions of women stopped in protest against male violence. But what do the figures of these two forms of protests say?

March 8

The protests on March 8 in Mexico City, as in other cities, were - in numbers - historical.

More than 80 thousand attendees

Although Mexican City Authorities assured the participation of 80 thousand people -most of them women-, other groups that witnessed the march and have knowledge of mass mobilizations, affirm that the number was close to 100,000 attendees, that walked from the Monument of the Revolution to the capital's Zocalo.

Fifty-two medical attention

Although the majority marched peacefully, 52 people were assisted for minor injuries, 13 were transferred to hospitals by the ERUM. However, it was informed they are all are out of danger.

2 thousand 760 female police officers

There were 2,760 women from the Atenea group of the Ministry of Public Security.

Six people arrested

That same day six people were arrested, but not during the march, but at night when six people attacked a group of women outside the metropolitan cathedral. The aggressors were transferred to the Public Ministry.

March 9

During the national strike of "A Day Without Women," the capital's country was empty in some areas. The absence of women was most noticeable in public transport.

658 women without using the Subway

Only in the Metro Collective Transport System (STC) there was an estimated decrease of 40% in the daily flow of people.

According to data from SCT 1.647.475,013 users travel daily(2018), last Monday, the subway ran without 658 million 990 thousand 005 female passengers.

340 women did not attend box offices

The strike was joined by women who work as train drivers, on average 290 in four shifts, as well as 340 women who work in the box office area, only during the first and second shifts.

Although the STC reported that the Metro service did not reflect any affectations in operation and flow of trains, nor was it necessary to carry out additional maneuvers.

60 thousand women of the capital government stopped

The Ministry of Administration and Finance of Mexico City reported that around 40% of 150,000 women, that is, 60,000 who work in the capital government, participated in the national work stoppage.

Economic losses of 6 billion

Almost 100 percent of the syndicated companies in the Coparmex CDMX joined the National Strike called by women, and, among these, more than half ceased.

One day after the strike, which the organization itself calculated at 6 billion pesos for losses, the president of the Commission of Women Entrepreneurs, Leticia Rodríguez, reported that in the rest of the companies, the absence of women was between 70 and 90 percent.

Among Coparmex members, women participate as directors in 13 percent of them.

National economic losses 37 billion pesos

The national president of Coparmex, Gustavo Hoyos, announced, before March 9, that the impact of the nationwide strike would be 37 billion pesos throughout the country.

(María José Pardo)