Fighting violence in times of coronavirus: support networks exist

Covid-19, a new strain of the coronavirus, has infected thousands of people worldwide, both men and women.

In Mexico, 118 cases have been confirmed. That is why, to avoid more infections, companies, institutions, and businesses have entered quarantine.

Social distance and isolation is the best way to prevent contracting the coronavirus, but its also the most dangerous for victims of violence, who must now live with their aggressor.

Research from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) indicates that gender violence has a more significant presence during humanitarian emergencies, mainly affecting women, adolescents, girls, boys, and the elderly.

Likewise, the risk increases when in confinement these vulnerable people live with their aggressor according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) 70% of women have received some physical, psychological violence or sexual by their partners throughout their lives.

Other studies report that about 70% of sex offenders are family members or acquaintances.

And according to data from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), as a result of this concern, some initiatives for the care and refuge of women who may suffer violence during social confinement have been announced. The National Shelter Network has been the primary spokesperson for the #AislacionesSinVIolencia initiative.

(María José Pardo)