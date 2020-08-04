"El Marro´s" sweatshirt, how much does it cost?

The clothing in which José Antonio Yépez Ortiz "El Marro" was captured Sunday is a sign of the opulence of the huachicolero identified as the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, after millions of years of milking Pemex pipelines.

It is a garment called Petrona, manufactured by the sports brand Puma as part of the Mercedes Benz AMG division outfit. A sweatshirt similar to the one that "El Marro" wears has a price of 1,299 pesos on the Mercado Libre portal -where it is one of the best-selling products-. However, Amazon sells it at the cost of 130.90 euros, which is a little more 3,400 pesos. In stores, the garment is around 2,500. Yépez Ortiz wears boots like those worn by sailors, whose price is approximately 1,500 and 2,000 pesos. They are recognized for their long duration and being waterproof and have a lining that protects the foot.

"El Marro´s" fortune

Last March, LSR Guanajuato published that José Antonio Yépez knew that robbing Pemex was wrong. Still, he did it for years. The millionaire profit that the huachicoleo left to Yépez Ortiz had to be justified. The criminal leader first acquired various lands in Santa Rosa de Lima. There he built a fortress. The inhabitants took care of him. Later, he created a company called "Transportes López." He also set up a self-service store, just in front of his mom's house, in San Antonio de Los Morales, and a car wash.

The self-service store and José Antonio's car wash continue to operate, apparently the only legal businesses the criminal had. San Antonio de Los Morales inhabitants know that this is also the business of 'El Marro.' The famous, apparently legitimate company, called 'Transportes López,' which offered extremely cheap freight, was insured by the Federal Police. The vehicles of that service worked with the stolen gasoline from the Pemex pipelines. The transports were only a mask, for money laundering.

