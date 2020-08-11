Due to Covid-19, adolescent's mental health must be taken care of

For mental health care in adolescents, it is necessary to identify the problem before it becomes a possible mental disorder. (Archivo)

Until August 9, 480 thousand 278 cases of covid-19 were registered in Mexico, with a total of 52 thousand 298 deaths from this respiratory disease, according to the coronavirus's daily technical report in the National Palace.

During this epidemiological week, there is a 21% decrease in the estimated cases of coronavirus in the country, compared to the previous week, so the pandemic shows a slowdown in its growth for the fourth consecutive week.

During the press conference, the need to take care of adolescents' mental health during the time of confinement was stressed because, due to the prevention measures adopted, they can be susceptible to emotional imbalances.

Why might the pandemic affect a teenager's mental health?

According to Emmanuel Sarmiento, director of the Dr. Juan N. Navarro Children's Psychiatric Hospital, preventive measures against coronavirus, such as physical distancing and social confinement, have been considered triggers of mental health problems in the general population.

However, Sarmiento stressed, adolescents are especially susceptible to these behavioral and emotional imbalances derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the changes they have suffered in their lifestyle and daily routine.

The psychiatry specialist mentions, it is likely that adolescents present during the time of confinement, emotional alterations such as fear, irritability, anxiety, and sadness.

He also stressed that they could develop behavioral disorders, such as disobedience, arguments, tantrums.

How to take care of adolescent's mental health adolescents during the pandemic?

According to Emmanuel Sarmiento, for mental health care in adolescents, it is necessary to identify the problem before it becomes a possible mental disorder, so be alert to signs such as; sleep disturbances, change in appetite, fatigue, and emotional hypersensitivity.

The primary disorders that adolescents can develop during this health emergency are acute stress disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance-related disorders (tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, etc.), adjustment disorder, and grief.

Some actions we can do to help take care of teenagers mental health are:

-Recognition and validation of emotions

-Transmit security and tranquility

-Use of strategies such as "time and out" and the "extinction technique."

-Avoid using punishment as a control measure

-Avoid the excess of information in the media and social networks

-Teach them to take care of themselves and avoid unnecessary risks

(Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes / djh)