Detention of García Luna, more important than that of "El Chapo": Anabel Hernández





The arrest of Genaro García Luna in the United States is more important than that of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera, as the writer and journalist Anabel Hernández considers it.







In an interview with La Silla Rota, the author of "The Traitor: The Secret Diary of the Son of 'El Mayo'", explains that if it were not for the former Secretary of Public Security during the administration of Felipe Calderón, the Sinaloa cartel would not have become the transnational criminal organization that it is today.







Therefore, Anabel Hernández mentions the importance of García Luna implies that the agreement that he could reach with the US authorities to avoid life imprisonment is to point to a "big fish" larger than him.







The myth of "El Chapo"







"Joaquín Guzmán Loera," El Chapo ", was not the boss of the Sinaloa cartel, it never has been, he did not have the profile to do so," Anabel Hernández replies to an express question.







The writer describes Guzmán Loera as an "inflated" character, a kind of "scapegoat."







"I do not want to say that he is not a dangerous criminal or a very important drug trafficker, but without a doubt ´El Chapo´, since 1993 when he was arrested for the first time in the six-year term of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, accused of participating in the cardinal's murder Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo, has always been an inflated character, a kind of scapegoat. "







If he is not, then who, Hernández responds: "Guzmán Loera is not the great leader that the US and Mexican government made us believe, the real great leader is Ismael Zambada García, ´El Mayo´."

Who was behind and made the decisions, with whom Guzmán Loera consulted on whether or not he could do certain things, was with Zambada García. For many years "El Chapo" enjoyed the protection of the United States government, a part of the DEA and the Mexican government. "







The creation of this symbol, of the myth that became "El Chapo", was due, according to Anabel Hernández, because Guzmán Loera was useful for "El Mayo" and the day he ceased to be so, he betrayed him and was arrested, thus as extradited to the United States, where he is serving a life sentence today.







"The day that 'El Chapo', and Emma Coronel told me, really thought about publishing a book and making the movie of her life and telling the truth, it was when everyone said 'wait!', Nobody wanted to be told the truth, a very uncomfortable truth for both countries and it became a useless piece. "







El Vicentillo, a Mexican "joker"







The central axis of Anabel Hernández's most recent book, "The Traitor: The Secret Diary of the Son of May", are the writings of Vicente Zambada Niebla, "El Vicentillo", son of Ismael Zambada García, "El Mayo"; and of the conversations, he had with his lawyer Fernando Gaxiola.







Gaxiola contacted Hernández evicted for cancer to publish the newspaper "El Vicentillo" and the information he had given him when he died, without any member of the Sinaloa cartel knowing it and much less approving it.







Hernández reports that the relationship between Vicente and Ishmael was contradictory, especially on the side of "El Vicentillo", who loved and hated both his father. This ambivalence is due to Zambada Niebla being used from start to finish by Zambada García.







According to Hernández, since his extradition to the United States, Vicente Zambada Niebla became the most valuable collaborator of the US government.







"Vicente did share a lot of information about the Sinaloa cartel with the United States, but it was information sent by his father, through lawyer Gaxiola. In the end ´The Vicentillo´ only shared the information that ´El Mayo´ wanted."







Thus, Anabel explains, Zambada García "killed two birds with one stone": on the one hand, the more he gave information, the years of his son's jail were reduced and on the other hand, he got rid of enemies.





(José Guaderrama)