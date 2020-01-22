Desperation and anguish make them ask for work ... via Twitter

The lack of employment for people who have a bachelor's degree or a higher academic level has reached social networks through 140 characters in which users offer their services or apply for work to pay for their expenses, "I'm looking for a job," "I'm unemployed" "I don't have to pay the rent," are part of the messages that social media users like Twitter.

"I have been unemployed for 5 months, my savings are about to end and my rental contract expires in 3 weeks. I am an Industrial Engineer, I speak English and I have worked in multicultural environments. Help me with an RT to reach the right hands, wrote "Lucas_dob." "I am looking for a position as an architect if someone here is looking for one, I also know many design programs, renderings, and construction.

Busco trabajo en Monterrey.

Llevo 5 meses desempleado, mis ahorros están por terminarse y se vence mi contrato de renta en 3 semanas. Soy Ingeniero Industrial, hablo Inglés y he colaborado en ambientes multiculturales.

Ayúdenme con un RT para llegar a las manos indicadas. — Lucas (@Lucas_dob) January 16, 2020

I am responsible, very organized, neat and respectful. Greetings to everyone hopefully we will find something soon" wrote "Charles31mty." "Friends! My economy is going badly and I need to pay the rent :( I teach the following: English

Tutoring (primary - highschool)

Preparation for the COMIPEMS exam

Preparation for the admission exam for the UNAM

Please give me an RT ILY" wrote "Ellaes_Michelle ".

Hola ?? mi nombre es Désirée y busco una organización social en la cual trabajar de forma fija. Soy lic. en comunicación y puedo ahorrarles muchos fondos ya que también diseño, ilustro y manejo RRSS?? ¿me ayudan a encontrar trabajo plis??? — Dee (@Deeilustra) January 17, 2020

"Hello, my name is Désirée and I am looking for a social organization in which I can work permanently. I have a degree in communication and I can save a lot of funds because I also design, illustrate and manage RRSS. Can you help me find a job, please? ", Commented" "@Deeilustra ".

Another one of the requests was made "@jc_camacho": Mr. @ManuelBartlett my name is Julio Castillo I have a bachelor degree in SCIENCE COMMUNICATION I have experience in Human Resource looking for a job opportunity in @CFEmx and I need a recommendation from you @ ManuelBartlett my email is JCCESAR@LIVE.COM "

On January 12, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS, by its acronym in Spanish) reported that during 2019, 342 thousand 77 workers were discharged, the lowest figure since 2009. "Job creation in 2019 is 342,077 (three hundred and forty-two thousand and seventy-seven) positions, equivalent to an annual rate of 1.7% (one point seven percent). Of which, 95.4% (ninety-five point four percent) corresponds to permanent jobs, "IMSS reported. The number of jobs created in 2019 is lower than in 2018 when almost 661 thousand vacancies were opened. According to the IMSS, jobs were originated by the communications and transport sector, 5.6%, commerce, 2.4% and services for companies with another 2.4%. The states with the highest annual membership increase are Nayarit, Campeche, and Querétaro, with percentages greater than 5%. "As of December 31, 2019, 20.4 million jobs have been registered with the IMSS; Of these, 86% are permanent and 14% are temporary. In recent years, these percentages have remained relatively constant".

(José Guaderrama)