Consequences of "mobbing" or workplace harassment

Violence against women also manifests in the organizational sphere, also known as workplace harassment or mobbing. The term refers to systematic psychological abuse in the workplace, and the purpose is to affect the victim in her performance, relationship with others, reputation, generate stress, hinder daily activities, and mentally exhaust her to get her to resign. This phenomenon can occur in both women and men; however, being a column made for women, I will focus only on the harassment they receive in companies.

Mobbing manifests itself with various behaviors. Examples of such harassment are verbal abuse, isolation, slander, rumors, and hiding things from her. It can also be considered by not calling her to meetings, blocking her communication, attacks on private life, ridiculing her, discrediting her at work, taking away responsibilities, assigning her routine tasks, ignoring her, and physical violence. To raise awareness of the magnitude of this psychosocial risk, according to current figures from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS), 26% of working women suffer some type of workplace violence, mainly sexual or discriminatory. A higher incidence of workers who are single mothers and forced to "tolerate" these behaviors because they are the only breadwinners at home. In the first quarter of 2019, 10,000 women left their jobs due to workplace harassment, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The consequence of being subjected to this factor can manifest itself in different ways for the worker. One of the most common effects is stress, both emotional and physical, which reflects in exhaustion, physical discomforts such as leg pain, headaches, and gastrointestinal problems such as gastritis and colitis. It can also express as a generalized anxiety disorder, depression, PSTD, migraines, tiredness, addictions, loss of concentration, constant desire to cry, sleep disorders, and feelings of insecurity.

But not everything is lost, perhaps the main enemy to harassment is disinformation. A first step is to understand that these behaviors are not typical of an employment relationship, they can be reported, and the law has regulations. In this regard, the recommendation is to document the attacks that will serve as evidence to proceed (written records, witnesses, and even recordings). The charges should go to the corresponding public administrations. The NOM035 establishes as mandatory that each workplace implements mechanisms for receiving complaints, disseminate the psychosocial risk prevention policy, which must describe the guidelines in cases of workplace violence. Emotionally deactivate so that it does not harm your self-esteem, control, and channel anger if you can cope with the harasser. Protect your work data, avoid social isolation, ensure the support of the family and social environment, request medical, psychological, and legal help. The main enemy of mobbing or bullying is disinformation. Among the government institutions and laws that protect these cases is the STPS, the public administration that presented the Protocol against workplace violence on March 6, which will be a guide to know how to act in this type of situation and promote that businesses foster favorable, violence-free organizational environments. If you are experiencing workplace harassment, you can report the facts to the secretary, who carry out an inspection and fine the employer if the circumstances are verified. The National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) has jurisdiction over and prevention systems, such as the Mexican Labor Equality Standard, which recognizes work centers that have non-discrimination practices. A complaint can be sent by email or through their web page.

The Federal Procurator's Office for Labor Defense (PROFEDET) is that deals with cases of workplace violence or discrimination, advising and/or representing the alleged victim free of charge before the competent labor authorities in situations of workplace violence (discrimination labor, work, and sexual harassment).

Let us hope that the offices in charge provide prompt, expeditious, and transparent justice for the victim in all cases. And that within companies, we understand that there must be a zero-tolerance policy, where we guarantee workspaces free of discrimination and workplace violence. We should eradicate toxic practices that harm not only women workers, but the organization itself since it has repercussions in their productivity, their social reputation, the treatment clients receive. The high costs that it brings with it also contemplate rotation, efficiency decrease, a bad labor climate, and a psychological contract.

(María José Pardo)