Arrest warrant against five for tax fraud; two linked to Lozoya

The Attorney General's Office (FGR) and the Federal Prosecutor's Office obtained five arrest warrants for tax fraud, two of them linked to Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex, the Mexican state-owned petroleum company.

Two of the five arrest warrants are brothers William and Paul Karam Kassab, who helped Lozoya Austin evade justice.

The Karam Kassab pointed out for evading 4.5 million and 4.7 million pesos in each case in 2014 and 2016.

Both are owners of petrol stations of the Hydrosine Group, and they had previously frozen bank accounts for being involved in "huachicol."

Another of those involved is General Eduardo León Trauwitz, former chief of pipeline security at Pemex, accused of evading the payment of 606 thousand 369 pesos during 2016.

León Trauwitz, who was in charge of the security of Enrique Peña Nieto when he was governor of the State of Mexico, is also fugitive for fuel theft.

A woman, linked to Leon Trauwitz, also has an arrest warrant. She is Clementina Eugenia Pasquel Ramírez for tax fraud for 3.5 million pesos in 2014.

Pasquel Ramírez sold two lands to the former chief of pipeline security at Pemex.

The last person with an arrest warrant is Gabriel Pacelli Iturbide Muñoz, for not paying the treasury 1.5 million pesos.

In January of this year, Iturbide Muñoz also appeared on the list of those who were subject to bank account blocking for fuel theft.

(Traducción Valentina K. Yanes)