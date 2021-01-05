Are you going to pawn? Profeco gives you tips before doing it

The commitment increases, usually, in the first quarter of each year. (Archive)

Pawn a garment is a widespread practice in Mexico in case of financial difficulties to obtain immediate liquidity, especially when the holidays are over.

The commitment increases, usually, in the first quarter of each year, so for Profeco; you must know your rights, the different costs, and commissions charged in mutual contracts, with interest and collateral. You must know some tips to choose the best option when going to a pawn shop.

BEFORE PAWNING

- You have to know that the pawnshop does not accept stolen items. Therefore you will be asked to prove that you have the right to pawn the object and identify yourself.

-Have access to the adhesion contract registered with Profeco and the proof of registration with Pawnbrokers' Public Registry.

- Know, before contracting, the terms and conditions of the service, the total annual cost (CAT), the commissions, and the yearly interest rate, as well as the storage fees.

DURING THE EXCHANGE

-The weighing is done with calibrated scales and balances and in sight to determine the garment's value intended to be pawned correctly.

- Receive timely, complete, transparent, and truthful information that does not mislead or confuse the loan to be granted after appraising the merchandise intended to be pawned before the contract is signed.

- The pawnshop should respect the conditions established in the contract for endorsing the loan.

Know the loan's term and the conditions to recover the merchandise after paying back the loan, and the shop should not sell the merchandise before the contract term expires.

AFTER PAWNING

- To be restored for loss, deterioration, or theft of the goods pledged.

- The cancellation of the contract and application of conventional penalties for breach of the contract.

- File a complaint and be assisted by the Federal Consumer Attorney for any non-compliance that violates your rights and interests.

Traducción: Valentina K. Yanes