Adam, a victim of the train crash, was the pillar of his family

"He was a hard-working man who didn't mess with anyone and who loved his children. He was the pillar of the family, I don't know what we are going to do now," said Luis, José Adán's brother, the only fatality who left the collision of two trains on Line 1 of the Metro and that also left 41 injured.

In an interview with La Silla Rota, the man who resides in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo explained that the deceased, who was veiled on Thursday morning at a funeral home in the Tacubaya area, worked as a cook at the American School. The salary he received helped support his mother, Lucina Pérez, 78, and one of his four brothers, who has an amputated leg due to a health problem.

"He also gave money to his ex-wife, for their two children, 12 and 15 years old. The children study, and now who is going to provide for them? What is my mother going to do, she has felt awful since knowing about the news. Right now, she has not eaten, and my friend (Mario) has not slept, "said Luis, assuring that until now, the capital authorities have not offered them financial aid.

However, he said that staff from the Collective Transport System (STC) accompanied and supported them with the funeral procession of his brother, who was buried this afternoon in the Dolores pantheon of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office. The same grave where his father's remains are.

He stated that after receiving the news of his brother's death, he returned to the capital, but in the next few days, he has to return to Guerrero, where he lives, because he also works there. For this reason, he took the opportunity to call on the authorities to support his family for life.

"Right now, they gave us support. And the authorities promised to help my mother, and my brother who cannot walk, but we don't know how long that aid will last, and if it is an economic or medical aid, we do not know, they still do not tell us. My other two brothers will have to take care of the situation because I have to go, "said Luis.

Mario, older brother of Adam and Luis, is the one who recognized the body of his brother and who has had direct contact with the authorities. He also notified the interviewee of his brother's death.

I don't know in how long my mom will leave the hospital: daughter of an injured woman from Tacubaya

Of the 16 users of the Collective Transportation System (STC) hospitalized after being injured by the collision of two trains on Line 1 of the Metro, three already gave their statement to the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City. One of them was Sergio Huerta, 60 years old, who admitted to the Durango Sanatorium after being attended by paramedics, who rescued him from a train car marked with number 38, which was impacted by convoy 33 in the Tacubaya station last Tuesday night.

"I was in the second wagon (from front to back) sitting in the seats of two people with my sister Concepción. When suddenly we heard voices shouting at us to get out," said the sixty-year-old man who was discharged early Wednesday morning after being diagnosed with only minor bruises and injuries.

"I got up, but at that moment, the wagon moved, and we heard a loud noise. I reached for the pipes, but she (her sister) did not fall to the ground," reads the statement integrated into the investigation folder. Later both were rescued by emergency forces; however, his sister remains hospitalized, as doctors diagnosed two fractures: one in the left arm and the other in the spine.

"My mom is still hospitalized. I don't know when she will be discharged, she has two fractures, and they will continue to study her," Claudia Arzaga, daughter of María Concepción, told La Silla Rota. The collision between the two trains left 41 wounded and one person dead, identified as José Adán "N," 42 years old. Emergency teams that dealt with the incident rescued users who were trapped or injured inside the wagons.

