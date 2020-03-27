Mexicans in Los Angeles: coronavirus buries the American dream

In times of pandemic, the migrant businesses on the other side of the border, face the economic crisis. "I am living a nightmare, I want to wake up, see the horizon and the sunrise," says Iván Vásquez, a young migrant, restaurant owner of Oaxacan origin who lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Today he is part of the entrepreneurs affected by covid-19. Iván Vásquez arrived at 15 years old in the neighboring northern country, like everyone else, in search of the American dream. After working several years as a waiter, he raised enough money. In 2013 he founded the restaurant Madre Oaxaca in West Los Angeles and later a branch in Torrence located in the same county. Madre is considered the restaurant with the largest selection of mezcal in the United States.

Amid health contingency, in a week, he had to lay off 50 workers from one establishment and 14 in the other. He currently survives with the permission for the sale of home delivery food. "We do not know what will happen to the rent, I sent a letter to the two owners, but they haven't answered. Neither the state nor the federal government has said how it will help small businesses like us. Today is one week without income; we are out in the open because we don't know what will happen, "he explains.

Until now - he points out - the government headed by Donald Trump has announced fund aids directed to large companies such as airlines, but not to smaller ones, which are the main engine of the economy.

Since March 19, Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, launched the "Safer at Home" policy to combat the coronavirus. The measure is to prevent the spread of the disease by closing all non-essential businesses and banning meetings.

"If this lasts four weeks, many restaurants will be left out. We will not be able to return because it will be like reopening a new restaurant, complying with all state and federal regulations. If fiscal aid does not come, we will not be able to come about, but the state has not said anything," he said.

In history - he pointed out - the business sector had not experienced an economic crisis like the one that currently exists. It is not even comparable to the recession resulting from the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Back then, I didn't have my restaurants, but I was working in one. The recession came, but the recovery was quick. Right now, we don't know what the damage will be

(María José Pardo)