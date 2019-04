Tomar fotos por debajo de las faldas se convierte en delito sexual en Reino Unido

It´s called upskirting.

It´s illegal.



As the new #UpskirtingLaw comes into force thank you @ginamartin_uk @hollywills @radioleary @thewhitmore & @ryantwhelan for your inspiring work encouraging victims to report upskirting to the police



Know your rights: https://t.co/ot9XFQVvil pic.twitter.com/2jf5fVlt0i