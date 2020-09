Sally toca tierra en Alabama como huracán categoría 2

[5:25am CDT Sep 16] Hurricane #Sally has made landfall near Gulf Shores, AL with sustained winds of 90kts. Seas remain 30ft over the Gulf of Mexico and will subside as Sally moves inland.



Latest Advisory: https://t.co/QJ4DpXwmJm

Marine Info: https://t.co/26J6Uogt6o pic.twitter.com/LpDsvPsvAj