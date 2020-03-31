Prisoners across Latin America at heightened risk amid covid pandemic

Governments and international agencies worldwide have mobilized their efforts and resources in response to the health emergency. (Special)

Latin America's prisons are notorious for woefully unsanitary conditions that human rights organizations have denounced as inhuman and medieval, but concerns for the health of the region's more than 1.6 million inmates are now further heightened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Typically, however, some sectors of the population are neglected until they decide to stage violent protests, as has already occurred at correctional facilities in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.

"The prison population in Latin America is in a high-risk situation, essentially because prison overcrowding, without exception, is a common problem in all of the countries, New York-based Human Rights Watch's executive director for the Americas, Jose Miguel Vivanco", told Efe.

He said some prisons operate at more than 100 percent capacity, a situation that facilitates the spread of the coronavirus since it is impossible to maintain the expert-recommended minimum social distance of at least one meter (3.3 feet) to avoid infection.

Around 1.6 million people are behind bars in Latin America, almost two-thirds of them in Brazil (773,000) and Mexico (198,000), according to figures from World Prison Brief, an online database on global prison systems that is hosted by the Institute for Crime & Justice Policy Research (ICPR) at Birkbeck, University of London.

Prisons in Haiti operate at up to 454 percent of their capacity, while Brazilian and Colombian penitentiaries are at roughly 167 percent capacity and 150 percent capacity, respectively, a situation that makes those facilities the perfect breeding grounds for any virus.

The precarious prison conditions and strict restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus led to the mass escape earlier this month of nearly 1,000 inmates at correctional facilities in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo and simultaneous prison riots at 13 Colombian prisons last weekend, episodes that left 25 inmates dead and 83 injured.

Deadly prison riots also have occurred this month in Argentina and Peru.

The violence in Colombia led the government to declare a prison emergency and take measures such as transferring and isolating inmates and granting early release to some prisoners (especially those over the age of 60 and those with pre-existing medical conditions) who had not been convicted of serious crimes.

In Brazil, a country with the world's third-largest prison population, several states have adopted measures aimed at preventing the coronavirus from infecting inmates.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil's most-populated state and the one hardest-hit by covid-19, prison visits and prison leaves have been temporarily suspended, a decision that triggered the escapes earlier this month.

Preventive measures also were adopted, including special assistance for inmates most at-risk from covid-19, the imposition of a 14-day quarantine for recent arrivals and the mandatory isolation of those presenting symptoms of that acute respiratory disease.

In Minas Gerais, Brazil's second most-populated state, the government temporarily suspended prison visits and created 30 "quarantine prisons" where newly arrested individuals must remain for 15 days before being transferred to a penitentiary.

But inmates also can serve a useful role in crises such as the current pandemic.

In Sao Paulo, around 200 inmates will make some 320,000 disposable surgical face masks that are to be sold at cost in the marketplace to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Prisons and juvenile detention centers in Paraguay, where 16,000 people are housed in facilities with a combined capacity of just 9,500, are maintaining a strict quarantine and not allowing family visits or classes. No riots have occurred thus far as a result.

Paraguayan Justice Minister Cecilia Perez said in an interview with Efe that stepped-up security measures are being enforced, including the "total" supervision of members of the First Capital Command and Red Command prison gangs and other dangerous inmates.

"They might want to take advantage of these circumstances, but thus far we haven't had any incidents. We've received word about supposed attempts to create conflicts, but when delving into the information it didn't come from them (but) from other groups and even from outside (the prisons)," Perez said.

Due to the region's widespread prison overcrowding, Vivanco said it is a priority for governments to reduce the amount of inmates in penitentiaries by, for example, lowering the numbers of those in pre-trial detention on non-violent charges and those who have completed three-fourths of their sentence.

