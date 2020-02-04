Mexico, without sufficient epidemiologists against coronavirus

The National Academy of Medicine of Mexico states that in Mexico, there are 147 thousand 910 medical specialists. (Special)

The number of epidemiologists the country has is insufficient to cope with the arrival of the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic - as "guaranteed" by the undersecretary for Health Prevention and Promotion would happen - according to the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico.

In cold numbers, there are only 689 epidemiologists for the 123 million 518 thousand 272 Mexicans living in the country, that is, one specialist for every 200 thousand inhabitants, published by El Heraldo de México.

According to the president of the Medical College of Mexico Belinda Cázares Gómez, in the event of such emergency, primary doctors, as well as generals, would have to join in the care of cases; However, he warned that they are not prepared enough.

The National Academy of Medicine of Mexico states that in Mexico, there are 147 thousand 910 medical specialists, which would represent an average of 119 expert doctors per 100 thousand inhabitants, a situation that aggravated in the states that face inequality in the number of professionals of the Health sector.

"The specialists are poorly distributed in the country; for doctors, in general, there has been a great impact of insecurity, so they prefer to be in the big cities because of the risk that there are in the sparsely populated cities," added Cázares Gómez.

In this regard, it should be noted that 4 of the 32 states in the country concentrate 54% of Mexican specialists. Namely, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco and Nuevo León.

By entity, Mexico City has the best proportion, averaging 505.7 specialists per 100,000 citizens. At the same time, Chiapas is the one with the most significant lag - despite being one of the most populous states - because it has 35.9 specialists per 100 thousand inhabitants.

(María José Pardo)