Men also feel Residente demonstrated it with his autobiographical song

The autobiographical story of René Pérez Joglar, artistically known as Residente, also a member of the group Calle 13 has more than 40 million views on YouTube. This is not the song's success but the depth that the artist reaches with it.

Why do we talk about this release from a gender perspective? Throughout history, the idea that men don't feel, cry, or express their emotions has been built. However, with this song, Residente testifies they do.

Men also fall into depression, they allow themselves to take refuge in alcohol, as the artist sings.

"It doesn't matter that the rum in at dawn comforts me, and from inside the pulp, if I screwed it up to my country, I dedicate four floors' of apology", René sings. They also hurt with separations, loneliness, and lack of sense of belonging. In his song, he allows himself to talk about his divorce, about the death of his best friend, who was killed by four policemen, to whom he dedicates the phrase, "My joy still broken. The lights at the Ball Park went out". The letter also describes family fights, his parent's absence, and the quarrels he had with the stepfather, which were resolved by watching a baseball game. The female voice that appears in the song of Resident emulates his mother, who helped him study.

With what part of the body did the Taíno Indians play ball?" To learn with the part, the mother composed a song "Head, knee, thighs and hip

René craves the past where his friends no longer know him. Although people recognize him and his concerts are packed, he reveals the deep loneliness he feels. The video ends with the phrase, "I want to be me again."

René Pérez is a Puerto Rican rapper, composer, and producer, born on February 23, 1978, in Hato Rey, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

He is the founder and vocalist of Calle 13, a band he directed with his half-brothers Ileana Mercedes Cabra Joglar, also known as PG 13 and Eduardo Cabra, better known as Visitante. Since 2015, Residente begins to take on projects without Calle 13 but is not entirely solo.

The group earned 24 Grammys, making Residente the Latin artist with more megaphones received for his music. In addition to his musical knowledge, Residente studied art for eight years and has also directed some of the band's music videos.

He has distinguished himself by advocating for education in Latin America and indigenous people's rights. He was censured in his country for publicly insulting the governor of Puerto Rico after firing more than 30,000 public employees.

(María José Pardo)