Juicio político, una posibilidad cada vez más real para Andrew Cuomo

"I became so nervous that my hands were clearly shaking": Brittany Commisso tells @CBSThisMorning and @timesunion that NY Gov. Cuomo groped her twice — the first time on New Year´s Eve in 2019 at the governor´s mansion.



He denies the allegations. https://t.co/IAtgh7aNLp pic.twitter.com/41Ktlhmq8B